Carolinas AGC Announces the 2022 Top Young Leader Award Winners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is excited to announce the 2022 Top Young Leaders! The Top Young Leader Award recognizes those who play critical roles in the community and professional arenas of the construction industry. We believe it's important to honor the achievements of our young leaders as the emergence of these individuals is critical to the future of CAGC and the members we serve.

Chris Boyd, Crowder Constructors

Chris Boyd has been with Crowder Constructors for 18 years, where he began his career as a college intern, progressed to Project Engineer, and then to Project Manager. He now leads Preconstruction Services for Crowder's Heavy Civil Division. Chris has worked very hard over the years earning degrees which include a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering and Management from NC State University, and a Master of Business Administration in Real Estate Finance and Development from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. As a lifelong learner, Chris is always quick to raise his hand for the opportunity to learn and grow as a leader. He has been a CAGC Young Leader member since 2015 and has served on the SCDOT/CAGC Bridge Subcommittee for several years. Chris and his wife Sarah have two daughters, Dylan and Blake. Outside of work, Chris enjoys coaching his daughter's softball team.

Kelsey Sanfilippo, WB Moore

Known for her conscientious work, Kelsey is punctilious when it comes to her commitments—earning a Bachelor of Science Degree, a Project Management Professional Certification (PMP), and her daily commitment to her career. Kelsey has over six years of experience in Project Management, and currently works with the Operations Team of WB Moore on a designated project team. She is diligent in maintaining excellent customer relationships between WB Moore and their clients to ensure the project life cycles of jobs are accurately communicated and meets the clients' satisfaction. Kelsey proudly serves as a Director on the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Board of Directors and has been a CAGC Young Leader member since 2015. Kelsey was recently married to her husband Matt Davis.

Dale Schmidt, State Utility Contractors

Dale is a 2008 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. Before joining State Utility in 2013 as a line division project manager, Dale was an assistant project manager for Dane Construction. In his role with State Utility, Dale manages multiple pipeline projects as large as $10 million, including large diameter water mains and gravity sewer mains. He is responsible for the overall scheduling, purchasing, safety, and production of the projects he manages. As a member of the CAGC Young Leaders since 2014, Dale currently serves as Chair. He also holds the Young Leader position on the Carolinas AGC Board of Directors. Dale and his wife Amy have two young daughters.

About Carolinas AGC

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers.

