ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages TuSimple Holdings Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - TSP

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: In April 2022, TuSimple conducted its initial public offering (IPO), selling approximately 33.78 million shares priced at $40.00 per share.

Then on August 1, 2022, before market hours, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Self-Driving Truck Accident Draws Attention to Safety at TuSimple: Leading autonomous-truck developer blames human error, while analysts say it is the technology; regulators are investigating[.]" The article reported, among other things, that an April 6, 2022 accident in which one of TuSimple's autonomously driven trucks "suddenly veered left, cut[ting] across the I-10 highway in Tucson, Ariz., and slammed into a concrete barricade … underscores concerns that the autonomous-trucking company is risking safety on public roads in a rush to deliver driverless trucks to market, according to independent analysts and more than a dozen of the company's former employees." While TuSimple reported that the accident was due to a person in the cab not properly rebooting the autonomous driving system before engaging it, "researchers at Carnegie Mellon University said it was the autonomous-driving system that turned the wheel and that blaming the entire accident on human error is misleading." The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has launched a "safety compliance investigation" into TuSimple.

On this news, TuSimple's stock price fell $0.97 per share, or 9%, to close at $8.99 per share on August 1, 2022, representing a 77% decline from its IPO price.

