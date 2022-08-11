MOOOOve Back into the Classroom with a Cow for a Mascot

Adopt a Cow program brings dairy education to 1,700 classrooms; Wisconsin enrollment is open

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Register now for the "Adopt a Cow" 2022-23 program by Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Discover Dairy. Via this free program, classrooms follow the life of a calf through its first year on a Wisconsin dairy farm.

"It's fantastic to see educators and students in classrooms across all 50 states and 38 countries experience how dairy farms work, engage with the industry, and learn how dairy products reach their tables," said Karen Doster, the Director of Youth and School Programs at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Each Wisconsin classroom that enrolls in the Adopt a Cow program is paired with a calf from a Wisconsin dairy farm. Students discover photos, stories, and additional educational information about the calf's life on her farm, her food, living area, how the farmer cares for her, and more. Supplemental lessons and hands-on activities keep the students engaged all school-year-long to explore where their favorite foods come from and gain a deeper understanding of Wisconsin's $45.6 billion dairy industry. Several lessons follow common CORE standards in Math, Reading, and Science.

See what previous educator participants are saying about the hands-on dairy lessons:

"I had no idea how 'adopting' a cow this year would be a highlight of our school year! Our class adopted the calf, Reese's, from the Brey Cycle Farm in Sturgeon Bay ." 5 th -grade teacher

"My students look forward to learning about our adopted calf, Dulce, and getting updates on her growth and progress. They wrote letters to the farmer, and they have participated in several other activities that the Discover Dairy program has sent." 4th-grade teacher

"We chose to be part of the Adopt a Cow program because we want to connect with students so they can ask questions about dairy farming and its importance to their community," said dairy farmer Janet Clark of Vision Aire Farms, LLC in Eldorado, Wis. "We believe it is important to share how dairy farmers take care of their animals."

Wisconsin family farms involved in this year's program include Vision Aire Farms LLC in Eldorado, Synergy Family Dairy in Pulaski, and Orthridge Jerseys in Lancaster. Each farm has committed two or three calves to the program and Discover Dairy will assign calves to each participating classroom in fall.

K-12 educators are invited to register. The program also is ideal for homeschool classrooms, after-school and library programs, scout troops, 4-H groups, and more. To enroll in the 2022-23 Adopt a Cow program, educators should visit www.DiscoverDairy.com/adopt before the September 15, 2022 deadline.

About Discover Dairy:

Discover Dairy is an educational series managed by the Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania in partnership with American Dairy Association Northeast, American Dairy Association Indiana, Midwest Dairy, The Dairy Alliance, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Dairy Council of Arizona and Nevada, Dairy West, New England Dairy, Dairy Farmers of Washington, American Dairy Association Mideast, Dairy Council of Florida, United Dairy Industry of Michigan, and Maine Dairy and Nutrition Council.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at wisconsindairy.org.

