Peraton to Serve as Defense Health Agency's Enterprise Information Technology Services Integrator

Under $2B EITSI contract, the company will support the DHA's IT transformation to consolidate services and reduce costs

EITSI's primary objective is to reduce variation in the delivery of IT services through standardized, enterprise-wide processes and procedures

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has won a contract award worth up to $2 billion over 10 years to serve as the Enterprise Information Technology Services Integrator (EITSI) for the Defense Health Agency's (DHA) Military Health System (MHS).

(PRNewsfoto/Peraton) (PRNewswire)

The single award, firm-fixed-price, blanket purchase agreement was issued to Perspecta Enterprise Solutions LLC, a Peraton subsidiary, in a contractor team arrangement with Capgemini Government Solutions LLC.

Under the contract, Peraton will coordinate, integrate, and manage the DHA's IT transformation to consolidate services and reduce costs. The primary objective of the contract is to reduce variation in the delivery of IT services through standardized, enterprise-wide processes and procedures.

"Peraton is proud to continue our support to DHA and the Military Health System by leading the consolidation and transformation of its IT services," said Tarik Reyes, president, Global Health & Financial Solutions sector.

"As DHA's Enterprise IT Services integrator, we are committed to delivering DHA's vision for standardized and integrated IT services that enable DHA's medical mission through decreased complexity, modernization, flexibility, and adaptability. We look forward to delivering an improved user experience and enhanced mission capabilities that drive mission success across the Agency."

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, citizen security, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peraton