Jacmel Growth Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Arora Engineers

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacmel Growth Partners (Jacmel), a minority-owned, private investment firm focused on working with family-owned businesses, announced today that it recently partnered with Arora Engineers, LLC (Arora) as well as its subsidiary companies EDI and Arora Systems Group, leading professional services firms that provide infrastructure focused planning, design, program/construction management, facilities management, asset management and technology services. Strategic capital from Jacmel will support Arora's leadership team as they continue executing on their long-term growth initiatives. Arora, one of the largest minority-owned infrastructure services firms in North America, will continue to be managed by current President and CEO Manik Arora, PE, and maintain its minority-owned business status.

Headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, Arora is a second-generation, minority-owned family business focused on working towards its mission to Improve the Quality of Life by Rethinking Infrastructure®. Arora's core infrastructure markets are experiencing exceptional growth, supported by the recently passed historic $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act ("IIJA"), which will be critical to advancing a healthy economy and improving the quality of life for all citizens. Arora is well-positioned at the center of this market with its 15 locations worldwide and consistently ranks as an ENR Top 500 Design Firm, as well as one of BD+C's top ten airport facility engineering firms in the U.S.

"We're excited to support the growth of Arora, and have a deep conviction in Manik and his team's long-term vision of rethinking the future of infrastructure. The firm is actively changing the type of impact and service clients have come to expect from a multi-disciplined engineering firm, and they're seen as a leader across the aviation, transportation, education, government and commercial sectors," said Nick Jean-Baptiste, Founder and Managing Partner at Jacmel Growth Partners. "At Jacmel, we believe in partnering with companies with ambitious founders who have a strong desire to grow and give back to communities, and Arora's history reflects that. Arora's story is inspirational, and our team is looking forward to contributing to their future success."

Arora was founded by Mike Arora in 1986, with leadership later being passed down to Manik Arora, Mike's son. Manik has been with the business since 1993, including 10 years at PHL Airport helping lead capital programs. When Manik was named CEO and assumed control of the firm from his father in 2006, his goal for the future was rapid growth on an international scale. Under Manik's leadership, Arora has grown over 1100% in revenue over the last decade and strategically established branch offices in major cities across the globe. At Arora, the enthusiasm staff bring to their work extends beyond their own projects and into the goals and needs of the communities in which Arora does business. Arora is actively involved with the local communities they serve through partnership and volunteering with regional organizations such as the Women's Transportation Seminar (WTS), the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMPTO), the Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC), the National Society of Black Engineers, Liberty USO, March of Dimes and One Tree Planted.

"We're thrilled to have the support of Nick and the Jacmel team as we embark on the next phase of Arora's growth. We are particularly impressed by the firm's dedication to helping minority and family-owned businesses through strategic capital investment that aligns with the growth needs of the companies they serve," said Manik Arora, President and CEO at Arora. "They have an impressive track record of successful coordination with management teams and, with their strong technical and growth-oriented expertise, we're confident that we can sustainably build upon our legacy of delivering excellent client service and giving back to the communities we service."

Jacmel partnered with Musick Capital, a private investment firm founded by Eliott Musick with deep expertise across the infrastructure and engineering sectors. Jacmel received financing from KeyBank to complete the partnership arrangement with Arora. Morrison Foerster served as legal counsel for Jacmel while Ballard Spahr represented Arora on the transaction.

About Arora Engineers

For over 35 years, Arora has provided engineering, program/construction management, information technology, and facilities management services tailored for clients in aviation, transportation, education, government, and commercial sectors. The firm specializes in mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP), fire/life safety, special systems, airfield electrical, infrastructure asset management, and geospatial technologies. Arora is headquartered in Chadds Ford, PA with regional offices in Philadelphia, New York, San Jose, Boston, Bangalore, Pune, Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and St. Petersburg.

About Jacmel Growth Partners

Founded in 2015, Jacmel Growth Partners is a private investment firm targeting family-operated, lower middle market companies, with a focus on combining traditional private equity best practices with low-cost, high-impact strategies that promote growth while also benefiting employees and their communities. Since inception, Jacmel and its managers have invested in 10 companies across four platforms, delivering robust investor returns while implementing a range of inclusive economy initiatives, including workforce development, increased Board representation of BIPOC leaders, and educational benefits for employees. The firm is led by Managing Partner Nick Jean-Baptiste, who developed the firm's differentiated approach after over fifteen years of Wall Street and private equity experience. To learn more, visit www.jacmelgp.com.

