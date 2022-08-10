InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Massage and Apply Lotion (TRO-648)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and strain-free way to apply creams or lotions to the back and other hard-to-reach areas," said an inventor, from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the ULTIMATE MOISTURIZER DEVICE. My design would also enable you to massage the back and other areas of the body for added comfort."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to massage and apply lotion to various areas of the body. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. It also reduces struggle and strain and it enhances comfort and relaxation. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, particularly individuals with limited mobility. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

