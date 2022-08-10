International Institute for Marine Insurance Studies to Hold CMIP Seminar on Insuring Marine Employees

Certified Marine Insurance Professional designation training October 26 - 27

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Institute for Marine Insurance Studies (IIMIS) will present the Certified Marine Insurance Professional (CMIP) seminar on Insuring Marine Employees at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina October 26 -27.

CMIP provides the most current practical training and designation in Marine and Longshore Insurance for marine professionals. The training will feature keynote speakers from Core Specialty Insurance Holdings and LIG Marine Managers and include such topics as:

Longshore Situs and Status

Comparison of Waterfront Jurisdictions

Protection and Indemnity

Maritime Employers Liability

Navigating Longshore Beyond the Basics

"The CMIP certification sets you apart as having an informed, professional level of knowledge and expertise in commercial marine and longshore insurance," said IIMIS Education Director Karen Tischler, CMIP. Official certification provides the added edge needed in today's marine marketplace. Each seminar can provide 16 CE credits in most states."

Tischler continued, "To earn your designation as a Certified Marine Insurance Professional, participants must attend each of the four CMIP seminars, which include Insuring Vessel Owners & Operators, Insuring Waterfront Business, Insuring Marine Employees, and Recreational Marine Insurance. We are very excited to be back out there and teaching live seminars again! We cannot wait to see all of you in sunny San Diego."

This designation & continuing education training is designed for agents, brokers, CSRs, insurance company personnel and professionals who want to expand their knowledge of marine insurance.

Attending CMIP seminars now qualifies participants to satisfy or update requirements for dues-paid CICs, CRMs, CPRMs and CISRs.

For more information about the CMIP 2022 Seminar, visit www.iimis.org/Home/About and www.iimis.org/Seminars/#Employees.

