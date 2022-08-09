Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary July 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $163.0 billion as of July 31, 2022. In addition, the company provided services to $3.1 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
($ in millions)
By Product Type:
July 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
Open-End Funds (1)
$ 62,071
$ 59,479
Closed-End Funds
11,215
10,645
Retail Separate Accounts
37,259
35,248
Institutional Accounts (2)
52,430
50,048
Total
$ 162,975
$ 155,420
(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds
(2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.