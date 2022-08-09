American College of Education® Partners with IGA Coca Cola Institute to Advance Leadership and Vocational Learning at a College Level

More than 350,000 Institute students can receive a 10% tuition grant and a seamless transfer to ACE.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of its mission to make high quality education both affordable and accessible, American College of Education (ACE) announced its partnership with The IGA Coca Cola Institute and Retail Learning Institute, an organization supported by The Coca Cola Company.

American College of Education (PRNewswire)

The agreement offers more than 350,000 students a 10% tuition grant toward ACE programs. Students with a certificate of completion from IGA Institute are eligible for a seamless transfer of six credits toward ACE's B.S. in Applied Management and Leadership program. Through the two benefits, continuing education is even more affordable and shortens the pathway to a degree.

"Our goal at ACE is to continuously ensure our programs are as accessible as possible, and that means working with outstanding partners like the Institute to make this happen," ACE President Shawntel Landry said. "Our work together will bring even more meaningful opportunities to those who are committed to enriching their professional skills and growing their careers."

The Institute is an educational organization that provides branded online courses to more than 10,000 grocery stores globally. This includes over 250 industry-specific courses covering onboarding, compliance, department/positions and specialty area in the food retail industry. The courses are free to IGA members and available for a membership fee to all retailers. Courses earn users certificates and badges.

Assistant Director of Strategic Partner Development Darryl Brown said, "This partnership is a great opportunity as both ACE and the Institute share a deep commitment to professional development and educational growth. We are looking forward to extending the reach of our programs to students of the Institute."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 70 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

About IGA Institute

IGA Institute is a people development organization supported by The Coca-Cola Company. The Institute does business as the IGA Coca-Cola Institute, Retail Learning Institute, Grocery Start, and NGA Online Education Center. Since 1988 the Institute has been dedicated to serve retailers worldwide offering online food retail courses in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Mandarin. It provides a full LMS service that includes more than 600 courses that cover onboarding, compliance, department/position, and specialty areas. As an educational organization, it serves more than 15,000 retail locations with blended training programs that include a mobile app and support materials and services to the retailers. The Institute also provides retailers and associations with their own branded online corporate universities and tailored courses.

Media contact:

Catherine Masri

catherine.masri@hkstrategies.com

214-886-5870

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American College of Education