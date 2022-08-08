InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Storage Unit for Clothes & Accessories (TLP-133)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create additional storage space for clothes, jewelry, ties, belts and other accessories," said an inventor, from Boise, Idaho, "so I invented KARI'S KLOSET SPACE SAVING SOLUTION. My organized and accessible design would eliminate the hassle of searching through cluttered drawers, closets and storage bins to locate belongings."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable way to store clothing items, pantry/bar lines, sports equipment, garage storage and other accessories. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to packing seasonal items away in storage bins. As a result, it increases organization and it saves time and effort. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and apartments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLP-133, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

