CECO ENVIRONMENTAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Record Backlog, Strong Revenue and Net Income Growth, and Update to Full Year Outlook

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) ("CECO"), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Highlights for the Quarter and Recent Corporate Developments *

Orders of $113.5 million , up 33 percent; Record Backlog of $289 million

Revenue of $105.4 million , up 34 percent

Net income of $4.4 million , up $4.1 million ; non-GAAP net income of $6.4 million , up $3.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 million , up 63 percent

Company announces senior management transitions

Company increases full year financial outlook

*All comparisons are versus the comparable prior year period, unless otherwise stated.

Reconciliations of GAAP (reported) to non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.

"We delivered strong results in the second quarter and are pleased to share that we increased our backlog to new record levels while driving sales growth of more than 30 percent and EBITDA growth of more than 60 percent. We also repurchased more than $4 million of shares in the quarter as we systematically execute our capital allocation strategy that includes both M&A and share repurchases," said CECO Chief Executive Officer, Todd Gleason.

Second quarter operating income was $5.7 million, up 171 percent when compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter 2021. On an adjusted basis, non-GAAP operating income was $8.7 million, up 85 percent when compared to $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net income was $4.4 million in the quarter, up $4.1 million compared to $0.3 million in the second quarter 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $6.4 million, up $3.3 million compared to $3.1 million in the second quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.6 million, up 63 percent compared to $6.5 million in the second quarter 2021. The Company repurchased $4.3 million shares in the second quarter as part of the previously announced $20 million share repurchase program.

In the second quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of Compass Water Solutions, based in California, USA and Western Air Duct, a company based in the United Kingdom. Combined, the companies generated 2021 full year sales of approximately $15 million and each delivered double-digit EBITDA margins.

"We are extremely pleased with our year-to-date results which have included orders growth of approximately 55 percent, record backlog up more than 35 percent and revenue growth up more than 30 percent through the first half. We have closed multiple strategic acquisitions that add new capabilities and market opportunities to our industrial air and industrial water platforms, and those acquisitions are already performing very well against their operating targets," added Gleason.

Company Increases Full Year 2022 Outlook:

The Company updated full year 2022 guidance to $375 to $400 million in revenue, up approximately 19 percent at the midpoint year over year. The Company updated its full year adjusted EBITDA to reflect a range starting at $37 million and the high-end exceeding $40 million, up more than 50 percent at the midpoint year over year.

"Our revised outlook reflects our continued confidence that we expect to deliver outstanding results through the year. We remain in excellent position to drive strong double-digit sales and income growth while also maintaining our focus on capital allocation," concluded Gleason.

Senior Management Transitions:

The Company also separately announced today that Matthew Eckl, Chief Financial Officer, and Pamela Turay, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, will leave the Company in August to pursue other opportunities. Effective Aug. 15, 2022, Peter Johansson will join CECO as Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. Additionally, the Company's current General Counsel, Lynn Watkins-Asiyanbi will assume the newly created role of Chief Administrative and Legal Officer, which incorporates legal, human resources and corporate communication functions.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets across the globe through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

June 30, 2022



December 31, 2021

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 34,416



$ 29,902

Restricted cash



1,037





2,093

Accounts receivable, net



95,318





74,991

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts



51,158





51,429

Inventories, net



23,981





17,052

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



11,911





10,760

Prepaid income taxes



893





2,784

Total current assets



218,714





189,011

Property, plant and equipment, net



16,357





15,948

Right-of-use assets from operating leases



12,144





10,893

Goodwill



185,795





161,183

Intangible assets – finite life, net



35,794





25,841

Intangible assets – indefinite life



9,494





9,629

Deferred income taxes



505





505

Deferred charges and other assets



2,926





3,187

Total assets

$ 481,729



$ 416,197

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Current portion of debt

$ 3,303



$ 2,203

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



101,233





84,081

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts



35,896





28,908

Note payable - current



500





—

Income taxes payable



3,092





1,493

Total current liabilities



144,024





116,685

Other liabilities



15,122





14,826

Debt, less current portion



92,768





61,577

Deferred income tax liability, net



9,998





8,390

Operating lease liabilities



9,356





8,762

Total liabilities



271,268





210,240

Commitments and contingencies











Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued

—



—

Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,534,180 and

35,028,197 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively



345





350

Capital in excess of par value



250,262





252,989

Accumulated loss



(29,538)





(36,715)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(15,567)





(12,070)

Total CECO shareholders' equity



205,502





204,554

Non-controlling interest



4,959





1,403

Total shareholders' equity



210,461





205,957

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 481,729



$ 416,197



CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)





Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022



2021



2022



2021

Net sales

$ 105,375



$ 78,680



$ 197,811



$ 150,572

Cost of sales



73,700





53,426





139,708





100,910

Gross profit



31,675





25,254





58,103





49,662

Selling and administrative expenses



22,988





20,510





41,640





39,965

Amortization and earnout expenses



1,450





2,282





2,900





4,072

Restructuring expenses



—





280





73





280

Acquisition and integration expenses



1,491





37





2,540





146

Income from operations



5,746





2,145





10,950





5,199

Other income (expense), net



1,936





(860)





1,478





(1,339)

Interest expense



(1,098)





(704)





(1,920)





(1,430)

Income before income taxes



6,584





581





10,508





2,430

Income tax expense



1,860





199





2,972





750

Net income



4,724





382





7,536





1,680

Non-controlling interest



339





89





356





206

Net income attributable to CECO Environmental Corp.

$ 4,385



$ 293



$ 7,180



$ 1,474

Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.13



$ 0.01



$ 0.21



$ 0.04

Diluted

$ 0.13



$ 0.01



$ 0.20



$ 0.04

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:























Basic



34,873,238





35,491,725





34,961,645





35,444,477

Diluted



35,041,152





35,819,269





35,119,685





35,797,001



CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES





Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,

(dollars in millions)

2022



2021



2022



2021

Operating income as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 5.7



$ 2.1



$ 11.0



$ 5.2

Operating margin in accordance with GAAP



5.4 %



2.7 %



5.6 %



3.5 % Amortization and earnout expenses



1.5





2.3





2.9





4.1

Restructuring expenses



—





0.3





0.1





0.3

Acquisition and integration expenses



1.5





—





2.5





0.1

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 8.7



$ 4.7



$ 16.5



$ 9.7

Non-GAAP operating margin



8.3 %



6.0 %



8.3 %



6.4 %







Three Months Ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,

(dollars in millions)

2022



2021



2022



2021

Net income as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 4.4



$ 0.3



$ 7.2



$ 1.5

Amortization and earnout expenses



1.5





2.3





2.9





4.1

Restructuring expenses



—





0.3





0.1





0.3

Acquisition and integration expenses



1.5





—





2.5





0.1

Foreign currency remeasurement



(0.3)





1.1





—





1.7

Tax benefit expense of adjustments



(0.7)





(0.9)





(1.4)





(1.5)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 6.4



$ 3.1



$ 11.3



$ 6.2

Depreciation



0.9





0.8





1.8





1.6

Non-cash stock compensation



0.9





0.9





1.8





1.6

Other (income) expense



(1.6)





(0.2)





(1.5)





(0.4)

Interest expense



1.1





0.7





1.9





1.4

Income tax expense



2.6





1.1





4.4





2.3

Noncontrolling interest



0.3





0.1





0.4





0.2

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 10.6



$ 6.5



$ 20.1



$ 12.9



























Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.13



$ 0.01



$ 0.21



$ 0.04

Diluted

$ 0.13



$ 0.01



$ 0.20



$ 0.04



























Non-GAAP net income per share:























Basic

$ 0.18



$ 0.09



$ 0.32



$ 0.17

Diluted

$ 0.18



$ 0.09



$ 0.32



$ 0.17





































