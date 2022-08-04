weConnect Hires Cameron Dorsett as UK Commercial Director

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- weConnect, the fastest-growing, privately owned global expansion, operations and compliance company, hired Cameron Dorsett as UK Director. Dorsett will lead commercial growth efforts and drive customer adoption in the UK market and assist with customer acquisition in the EMEA region.

Dorsett is highly regarded as a pioneer within the Financial Sales and Marketing industry and earned that reputation by leading the company he founded to 6 years of consecutive growth. Cameron brings with him a wealth of experience and has closed over 500 deals with c-suite executives across 4 continents. Dorsett's experience in penetrating new markets and closing new business deals is something that weConnect will massively benefit from.

"Cameron brings an infectious entrepreneurial spirit to his role at weConnect," said Matthew Kyle, Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer of weConnect. "Having experienced the challenges of global expansion while scaling his own startup, Cameron will be able to intimately relate to our clients and speak to them from a whole different perspective. I couldn't be happier to have someone who has the perspective of our clients so dear to his heart."

weConnect's mission is to offer the first true one-stop global expansion solution. Today, weConnect's workforce spans the globe with over 1200 team members in 86 countries. Start-ups, Fortune 500, Private Equity, and privately held companies trust weConnect to handle their international compliance and back-office functions as the grow around the world.

