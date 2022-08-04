Industry Leader Buddy Frank says, "The fact that QCI built a functioning simulated casino to test their product is simply amazing."

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") announced that they built a functioning simulated casino to test their product. QCI has built a virtual casino with card in card out, accounting data, jackpots, birthdays, 500,000 customers, 60 million ratings and real-time time updates. The simulated casino has been critical for delivering powerful and proven software with confidence that it will perform in a real-world environment.

CTO of QCI, Andrew Cardno, stated, "Our simulated casino has enabled us to deliver fully operational real-time responsive alerts and notifications in a robust and fully tested way. Furthermore, as we move forward, our testing procedures are able to operate in a realistic environment to ensure not only functional software, but that the QCI Platform can handle the required workloads in a real-world environment."

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in more than 55 casino resorts in North American and over 3,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

