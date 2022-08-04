Feed Your Mind with New Materials on GMOs from FDA

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Feed Your Mind is an education initiative to help consumers learn about genetically engineered foods, commonly called GMOs. The Initiative was developed in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to provide consumers with science-based information about how GMOs are made, what plants and animals are GMOs, the safety of GMOs, and how GMOs are regulated in the U.S.

Since the launch of the Feed Your Mind initiative in March 2020, the FDA has shared a wide range of resources including an agricultural biotechnology website, fact sheets, infographics, videos, and supplementary curricula for middle and high school classrooms. The Initiative is a multi-phased effort, and the most recent updates include new materials for consumers, health educators, and healthcare professionals to continue to educate, inform, and broaden understanding of GMOs.

As a part of this phase of the Initiative, the FDA also developed specialized materials for healthcare professionals.

Understanding GMOs : This online learning series, developed in collaboration with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, is a free continuing professional education activity aimed to educate registered dietitians, registered dietitian nutritionists, and other healthcare professionals about agricultural biotechnology and GMOs. With help from four expert presenters, from the FDA, USDA, EPA, and U.S. Agency for International Development, this video provides useful information that can be shared with clients or patients who seek answers to questions about GMO foods. An accompanying fact sheet that reinforces the content covered in the Online Learning Series video will also be available.

Funding for Feed Your Mind was provided by Congress in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Feed your mind with more GMO knowledge at www.FDA.gov/FeedYourMind.

