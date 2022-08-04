Dimenco's Simulated Reality Connectivity Demo to Debut at Siggraph 2022

- Simulated Reality allows users to view and engage with 3D objects in a fully virtual environment – without the need for bulky wearables

- Visitors to Dimenco's booth will see how Simulated Reality 3D display technology will usher in video calling in the Metaverse

- Dimenco is partnering with Nvidia at Siggraph to drive immersive Simulated Reality from anywhere with CloudXR, a groundbreaking technology built on the NVIDIA RTXTM platform

- Join us between the 9th and 11th August at the Vancouver Convention Centre, Booth #433

VANCOUVER, BC and VELDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four years ago, Dimenco introduced the world to Simulated Reality (SR) technology. Now, the market leader in light field 3D display technology is bringing its award-winning spatial SR Pro display to Siggraph 2022, to demonstrate how Simulated Reality will revolutionize video calling.

With Built on SR™, the highly advanced 3D spatial display technology, the Dimenco SR Pro Display allows users to view and engage with virtual 3D objects, as well as providing the immersive presence of the person they are talking to. Visitors to Dimenco's Simulated Reality Connectivity demo will be able to experience the immersion of a 'real-world' conversation – all in a fully virtual environment and without the need for a bulky HMD (head-mounted display) or other wearables.

The new SR Pro Display was recently granted a CES 2022 Innovation Award in the Virtual and Augmented Reality Category - and for the first time, those at Siggraph will have the chance to experience the digital world brought to life between the 9th and 11th August at the Vancouver Convention Centre, Booth #433.

"The Dimenco Simulated Reality technology is a significant step in enabling true data immersion for a myriad of users. We at NVIDIA are very excited to be working with Dimenco in using NVIDIA CloudXR to stream immersive content to the Simulated Reality solution and to help change the human-data interaction dynamic."

Greg Jones – Director, Global Business Development/Product Management, XR at NVIDIA

NVIDIA CloudXR

Dimenco has partnered with Nvidia at Siggraph, making it possible to drive immersive SR experiences from anywhere with CloudXR.

The combination of CloudXR with NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation (vWS) software makes it possible to scale XR capabilities throughout enterprises, providing seamless augmented, virtual and Simulated Reality experiences - comparable to the most robust tethered configurations.

Immersive spatial artwork

Celebrated Parisian 3D Artist Dedouze will be joining the Dimenco team at their Siggraph booth, demonstrating his spatial art skills using the powerful GreasePensil tool in Blender.

His instantly recognizable pastel color palette and enlightening demonstration videos have garnered an impressive following across various social channels. Make sure to stop by at Dimenco booth #433 for a unique giveaway (while supplies last).

Demonstration: Wild Capture Digital Human Solutions for Houdini Users Wild Capture will showcase the compatibility of its Cohort , volumetric video virtual crowd building and digital fashion technology with Houdini. Wild Capture has used Houdini to optimize and simulate their world-class digital humans. Dimenco will provide its SR Pro Display technology to demonstrate how Wild Capture's volumetric content can be used with various Houdini assets for impressive results. Where : Houdini HIVE Lounge, Room 208, West Hall - Level 2 Date/Time : Tuesday, August 9 and Wednesday, August 10, 2022 (during Expo Hall hours)

OEM Partnership and First Simulated Reality Laptop by Acer

Dimenco's proprietary spatial technology empowers monitor, laptop, tablet, smartphone, and other device manufacturers with the ability to incorporate SR visualization functionality into their product lines. One of the first globally available examples is Spatial Labs, implemented in the latest concept D laptop by Acer. Utilizing the Built-on SR™ display technology, at the Dimenco booth visitors can experience first-hand the 'Simulated Reality' laptop commercially released to consumers.

About Dimenco

Dimenco unites hardware, software, and technology to deliver fast, rich, and natural three-dimensional experiences – with no wearables required. We've developed and produced a range of innovative own brand products with our Built-on SR technology, in addition to helping OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) take the leap from ordinary to extraordinary technology production.

Our mission is to push boundaries and achieve the dream of simulated reality – one of the world's biggest developments in 3D. Our open approach to the possibilities of spatial computing will result in totally new ways of interacting and experiencing your display, exceeding all expectations and delivering a real-world presence to virtual objects. Surpassing industry standards, Dimenco is truly redefining the future of display technology and has already welcomed the first consumer products Built on SR technology to the market.

Dimenco has led the spatial visualization market since 2010 and has its origins in Royal Philips Electronics. Headquartered in Veldhoven, The Netherlands, Dimenco is a privately held company. Learn more at https://www.dimenco.eu .

