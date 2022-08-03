Save the Date for the First-Ever ALDI Wedding!

We're searching for an ALDI-loving couple to say "I do" in our aisles and live Happily Ever ALDI

BATAVIA, Ill., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating some of life's most important milestones with ALDI has become an ALDI thing among our biggest fans. In fact, they've shown their #ALDILove with ALDI-themed marriage proposals, engagement photos, birthdays and even baby showers. Now, one lucky couple will have the chance to get married in our aisles with the ALDI-themed wedding of their dreams. But before we start popping bottles of Belletti Prosecco in their honor, we need to find the perfect pair.

"Every time our shoppers include us in one of their big moments, we feel the #ALDILove," said Kate Kirkpatrick, Director of Communications at ALDI USA. "We're showing our #ALDILove in return by giving one crazy-in-love-with-ALDI couple an opportunity to celebrate the ultimate life milestone with us."

Save the date for a chance to say "I do"

For a chance to say "I do" in our store, couples can visit us at Happily Ever ALDI** from Aug. 3 through Aug. 17 to tell us what makes their love story special and why they deserve to be the first couple ever to be married at ALDI. By entering, they'll be one step closer to tying the knot on a special ALDI Finds Wednesday surrounded by up to 50 friends and family.

An ALDI-insider wedding location fit for a superfan

The wedding party will get a behind the scenes look at the ALDI Insights Center, our model store at ALDI US HQ in Batavia, Illinois. We're transforming the whole space to be wedding-ready for the event, which will be officiated by an ALDI employee. There will even be a romantic photoshoot in front of a store to kickstart a lifetime of memories.

Happily Ever ALDI

After our winning couple says, "I do," we'll keep the party going with even more unique touches. We'll host a reception for the newlyweds flowing with ALDI food and beverages, including a branded tiered wedding cake baked with Baker's Corner ingredients and appetizers such as our famous mini Red Bag Chicken sliders. And we'll wrap up the event with custom wedding favors. The final gift from ALDI? Groceries for a year*** to remind the newlyweds that they're never far from our hearts.

Best wishes

We're so thankful that couples across the country choose ALDI to be part of their every day, and we'd be honored to be part of their big day, too. Find out more about the Happily Ever ALDI contest at aldi.us/happilyeveraldi.

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With 2,200 stores across 38 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. When it comes to value, ALDI won't be beat on price. ALDI has also been No. 1 for price according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for five years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products are award-winning.* Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us. ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*As of February 2022, based on a survey of everyday, nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products (excluding produce).

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest is open to individuals who are age 21 or older and are legal residents of the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI and WV. Void outside these geographic areas and where prohibited. Entrants must be engaged to be married at least one (1) month prior to entry and must be willing to be married on 11/9/22 . Each Entrant and their partner must be eligible to be legally married in Kane County, IL. Contest starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 8/3/22; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 8/17/22 or when 500 entries are received, whichever occurs first. For full Official Rules, visit aldi.us/happilyeveraldi. Sponsor: ALDI, Inc., 1200 N. Kirk Road, Batavia, IL 60510.

***Groceries for a year prize to be awarded as $5,000 in ALDI gift cards.

