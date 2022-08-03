CropX Farm Management System Connects with John Deere Operations Center

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CropX Technologies, a global leader in digital farm management solutions, announced today an integration with the John Deere Operations Center™. This integration allows CropX farm management system users with an Operations Center account to share data bi-directionally between the systems. This enhanced functionality enables users to view data and analytics from the CropX platform, including near real-time soil sensor monitoring, from within Operations Center. It also allows users to import field data from the Operations Center to simplify field set-up in the CropX platform.

Users of John Deere Operations Center (TM) and the CropX farm management system can now access CropX sensor data and advice from inside the Operations Center. (PRNewswire)

"The integration with the John Deere Operation Center™ supports our mission to bring powerful, easy-to-use digital solutions to all farms," says Tomer Tzach, CEO of CropX Technologies. "It makes it easier for farmers to capture and share data between these two useful technologies and unlock agronomic insights from the CropX farm management system."

CropX Technologies is launching several capabilities to round out its farm management system with tools that optimize agronomic activities: fertilization, disease management, and effluent management now join the already existing world-class irrigation management solution.

"With integration into the John Deere Operations Center™, CropX is easier and more convenient for growers to use," says Paul Cooper with Greenway Equipment, a John Deere dealer using the CropX system. "They can analyze planting, application, yield data, and also analyze moisture across the farm to be more efficient with irrigation practices."

This latest integration adds to the list of agtech and data companies that connect with the CropX farm management system and enables users to import fields, farms, and data from third party sources including Reinke Irrigation, WeatherLink, and Climate FieldView.

About CropX

CropX is one of the fastest growing providers of agribusiness farm management solutions in the world, deployed in over 50 countries and across all the arable continents. The CropX platform synthesizes data from the earth and sky to offer advanced soil and crop intelligence and a suite of digital decision and planning tools, all on an easy-to-use app capable of tracking multiple farms and fields. CropX is backed by the world's leading agribusinesses and VCs, who recognize that CropX's precision-ag technologies set new standards of best practices for environmental sustainability and greater farm productivity. Learn more at https://cropx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751720/CropX_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871064/CropX_1.jpg

Media Contact:Hanna Day-Woodruff

Communications Specialist

hanna.dw@cropx.com

(PRNewsfoto/CropX) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CropX