Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

Adjusted Net Profit for the second quarter came in at US$13.2 million, or Adjusted EPS of US$0.32

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- August 3, 2022. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22). The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 and 2021 of the COVID-19 pandemic).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings' adjusted net profit, excluding special items, for 2Q22 came in at US$13.2 million or US$0.32 per share, as compared to an adjusted net profit of US$50.9 million or earnings per share of US$1.20 in 2Q19.

Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$42.3 million for the quarter and a 6.1% operating margin, compared to an operating profit of US$82.6 million and an operating margin of 12.8% in 2Q19.

Total revenues for 2Q22 came in at US$693.4 million , a 7.5% increase compared to 2Q19 revenues. Passenger revenue for 2Q22 was 5.9% higher than 2Q19, while cargo revenue was 62.4% higher than 2Q19. Yields increased 10.1% to 13.0 cents while load factors decreased 0.4 percentage points to 84.8%, compared to 2Q19, resulting in Revenue per Available Seat Mile (RASM) of 11.6 cents , or 11.3% higher than 2Q19.

Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased 19.9% from 9.1 cents in 2Q19 to 10.9 cents in 2Q22, driven by higher fuel prices. CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased 4.6% in the quarter compared to 2Q19 to 6.0 cents .

Capacity for 2Q22, measured in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), was 96.6% of the capacity flown in 2Q19.

Including special items of US$110.9 million , comprised of an unrealized mark-to-market gain related to the Company's convertible notes and an unrealized mark-to-market loss related to changes in the value of financial investments, the Company reported a net profit of US$124.1 million for the quarter or US$3.01 per share.

The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.1 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represents 47% of the last twelve months' revenues.

The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.6 billion .

During the quarter, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Including three Boeing 737-700 aircraft in temporary storage and one Boeing 737-800 freighter, Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 94 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s, 17 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, and 9 Boeing 737-700s.

Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 85.9% and a flight completion factor of 99.8%.

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 2Q22 2Q19 (3) Variance vs. 2Q19 1Q22 Variance vs. 1Q22 YTD22 YTD19 Variance vs. YTD19 Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 2,481 2,550 -2.7 % 2,285 8.6 % 4,765 5,138 -7.3 % Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s) 3,796 3,810 -0.4 % 3,476 9.2 % 7,272 7,640 -4.8 % RPMs (millions) 5,047 5,249 -3.8 % 4,585 10.1 % 9,632 10,594 -9.1 % ASMs (millions) 5,955 6,166 -3.4 % 5,623 5.9 % 11,578 12,581 -8.0 % Load Factor 84.8 % 85.1 % -0.4 p.p. 81.5 % 3.2 p.p. 83.2 % 84.2 % -1.0 p.p. Yield (US$ Cents) 13.0 11.8 10.1 % 11.8 10.3 % 12.4 12.0 3.8 % PRASM (US$ Cents) 11.0 10.1 9.6 % 9.6 14.6 % 10.3 10.1 2.6 % RASM (US$ Cents) 11.6 10.5 11.3 % 10.2 14.6 % 10.9 10.5 4.4 % CASM (US$ Cents) 10.9 9.1 19.9 % 9.4 16.7 % 10.2 8.9 14.1 % CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 6.0 6.2 -4.6 % 6.0 0.0 % 6.0 6.2 -3.1 % Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 71.5 79.3 -9.9 % 66.5 7.4 % 138.0 160.5 -14.0 % Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 4.14 2.22 86.1 % 2.87 44.4 % 3.52 2.15 63.7 % Average Length of Haul (miles) 2,034 2,058 -1.2 % 2,007 1.4 % 2,021 2,062 -2.0 % Average Stage Length (miles) 1,273 1,279 -0.4 % 1,298 -1.9 % 1,285 1,289 -0.3 % Departures 29,369 32,676 -10.1 % 27,190 8.0 % 56,559 66,005 -14.3 % Block Hours 95,315 106,425 -10.4 % 88,474 7.7 % 183,790 216,515 -15.1 % Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) (2) 11.5 11.2 2.4 % 11.0 5.0 % 11.2 11.4 -1.8 % Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 693.4 645.1 7.5 % 571.6 21.3 % 1,265.0 1,317.3 -4.0 % Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 42.3 82.6 -48.8 % 44.8 -5.6 % 87.0 195.5 -55.5 % Operating Margin 6.1 % 12.8 % -6.7 p.p. 7.8 % -1.7 p.p. 6.9 % 14.8 % -8.0 p.p. Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 124.1 50.9 143.9 % 19.8 527.9 % 143.8 140.3 2.5 % Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 13.2 50.9 -74.1 % 29.5 -55.3 % 42.7 140.3 -69.6 % Basic EPS (US$) 3.01 1.20 151.4 % 0.47 540.0 % 3.49 3.30 5.7 % Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) 0.32 1.20 -73.3 % 0.70 -54.5 % 1.04 3.30 -68.7 % Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 41,212 42,478 -3.0 % 42,006 -1.9 % 41,212 42,478 -3.0 %

















(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures. (2) Average Aircraft Utilization is calculated based on the Company's active fleet, excluding aircraft in storage as well as those classified as assets held for sale (3) The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

Copa Holdings, S.A.



























Income Statement - IFRS



























(US$ Thousands)































Unaudited

Unaudited

% Unaudited

% Unaudited

Unaudited

%



2Q22

2Q19

Change 1Q22

Change YTD22

YTD19

Change Operating Revenues



























Passenger revenue

656,943

620,538

5.9 % 541,255

21.4 % 1,198,198

1,269,328

-5.6 % Cargo and mail revenue

26,734

16,464

62.4 % 21,537

24.1 % 48,270

31,780

51.9 % Other operating revenue

9,718

8,100

20.0 % 8,790

10.6 % 18,508

16,163

14.5 % Total Operating Revenue

693,394

645,102

7.5 % 571,582

21.3 % 1,264,976

1,317,271

-4.0 %





























Operating Expenses



























Fuel

295,952

177,169

67.0 % 191,256

54.7 % 487,208

347,332

40.3 % Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

88,995

108,342

-17.9 % 89,759

-0.9 % 178,754

222,004

-19.5 % Passenger servicing

16,074

25,530

-37.0 % 15,607

3.0 % 31,681

51,101

-38.0 % Airport facilities and handling charges

47,280

44,698

5.8 % 45,787

3.3 % 93,067

90,060

3.3 % Sales and distribution

56,222

51,289

9.6 % 46,033

22.1 % 102,255

104,421

-2.1 % Maintenance, materials and repairs

28,311

31,235

-9.4 % 23,350

21.2 % 51,662

59,282

-12.9 % Depreciation and amortization

65,337

70,549

-7.4 % 63,303

3.2 % 128,640

138,736

-7.3 % Flight operations

24,068

25,450

-5.4 % 22,039

9.2 % 46,106

51,325

-10.2 % Other operating and administrative expenses

28,894

28,240

2.3 % 29,674

-2.6 % 58,568

57,537

1.8 % Total Operating Expense

651,133

562,502

15.8 % 526,809

23.6 % 1,177,942

1,121,798

5.0 %





























Operating Profit/(Loss)

42,261

82,601

-48.8 % 44,774

-5.6 % 87,035

195,474

-55.5 %





























Non-operating Income (Expense):



























Finance cost

(21,270)

(13,573)

56.7 % (20,445)

4.0 % (41,715)

(27,583)

51.2 % Finance income

3,526

6,041

-41.6 % 2,545

38.6 % 6,071

11,995

-49.4 % Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(6,834)

(2,213)

208.8 % 2,917

-334.2 % (3,916)

(8,173)

-52.1 % Net change in fair value of derivatives

113,670

-

-100.0 % (6,752)

-1783.6 % 106,918

-

-100.0 % Other non-operating income (expense)

(2,717)

(2,115)

28.5 % (2,664)

2.0 % (5,381)

(2,940)

83.0 % Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

86,375

(11,859)

-828.3 % (24,398)

-454.0 % 61,977

(26,700)

-332.1 %





























Profit before taxes

128,636

70,742

81.8 % 20,376

531.3 % 149,012

168,773

-11.7 %





























Income tax expense

(4,560)

(19,876)

-77.1 % (617)

639.5 % (5,177)

(28,476)

-81.8 %





























Net Profit/(Loss)

124,076

50,866

143.9 % 19,759

527.9 % 143,835

140,297

2.5 %





























EPS



























Basic

3.01

1.20

151.4 % 0.47

540.0 % 3.49

3.30

5.7 %





























Shares used for calculation:



























Basic

41,211,540

42,478,415

-3.0 % 42,006,022

-1.9 % 41,211,540

42,478,415

-3.0 %

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries



Consolidated statement of financial position



(US$ Thousands)





June 2022 December 2021 ASSETS (Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents 134,125 211,081 Short-term investments 801,132 806,340 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 935,257 1,017,421

- - Accounts receivable, net 155,322 90,618 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,767 1,832 Expendable parts and supplies, net 88,980 74,778 Prepaid expenses 42,029 31,148 Prepaid income tax 15,832 16,938 Other current assets 8,127 6,054

312,057 221,368 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,247,314 1,238,789





Long-term investments 140,374 199,670 Long-term prepaid expenses 9,785 6,727 Property and equipment, net 2,755,741 2,512,704 Right of use assets 137,339 166,328 Intangible, net 77,302 81,749 Deferred tax assets 29,874 28,196 Other Non-Current Assets 15,045 14,098 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,165,461 3,009,472





TOTAL ASSETS 4,412,774 4,248,261





LIABILITIES



Loans and borrowings 148,158 196,602 Current portion of lease liability 75,494 73,917 Accounts payable 142,711 112,596 Accounts payable to related parties 27,400 7,948 Air traffic liability 711,135 557,331 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 100,230 95,114 Taxes Payable 43,650 32,600 Employee benefits obligations 29,933 32,767 Income tax payable 4,993 3,835 Other Current Liabilities 592 786 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,284,295 1,113,496





Loans and borrowings long-term 1,350,239 1,229,031 Lease Liability 72,745 104,734 Net Defined Benefit Liability 7,006 7,670 Derivative financial instruments 161,420 268,338 Deferred tax Liabilities 18,919 18,782 Other long - term liabilities 221,480 206,813 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,831,810 1,835,368





TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,116,105 2,948,864





EQUITY - - Class A - 34,012,213 issued and 28,770,135 outstanding 21,326 21,289 Class B - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 100,945 98,348 Treasury Stock (326,239) (176,902) Retained Earnings 1,367,868 1,324,022 Net profit 143,835 43,844 Other comprehensive loss (18,531) (18,670)





TOTAL EQUITY 1,296,669 1,299,397 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 4,412,774 4,248,261







Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows











For the six months ended June 30,











(In US$ thousands)































2022

2021

2020

















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow from (used in) operating activities

327,833

149,669

(56,632) Cash flow used in investing activities

(262,743)

(119,776)

(48,009) Cash flow (used in) from financing activities

(142,046)

107,806

253,205 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(76,956)

137,699

148,564 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

211,081

119,065

158,733 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30

$ 134,125

$ 256,764

$ 307,297



























Short-term investments

801,132

925,680

740,887 Long-term investments

140,374

99,235

95,540 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at June 30

$ 1,075,631

$ 1,281,679

$ 1,143,724





























Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit















and Adjusted Net Profit

2Q22

2Q21

1Q22

2Q19

















Operating Profit as Reported

$ 42,261

$ 8,736

$ 44,774

$ 82,601 Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal





$ (10,395)







Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 42,261

$ (1,659)

$ 44,774

$ 82,601

















Net Profit as Reported

$ 124,076

$ 28,073

$ 19,759

$ 50,866 Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal





$ (10,395)







Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives

$ (113,670)

$ (33,898)

$ 6,752



Add: Net change in fair value of financial investments

$ 2,761





$ 2,979



Adjusted Net Profit

$ 13,168

$ (16,220)

$ 29,490

$ 50,866

















Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

2Q22

2Q21

1Q22

2Q19

















Adjusted Net Profit

$ 13,168

$ (16,220)

$ 29,490

$ 50,866 Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

41,212

42,651

42,006

42,478 Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$ 0.32

$ (0.38)

$ 0.70

$ 1.20

















Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM















Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)

2Q22

2Q21

1Q22

2Q19

















Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

10.9

9.0

9.4

9.1 Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)

5.0

2.5

3.4

2.9 Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

6.0

6.6

6.0

6.2



















