CoachHub Names Kevin Varadian General Manager and SVP of Sales for North America

Varadian will spearhead continued growth in the U.S. and Canada

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachHub , the leading global talent development platform, is adding to its senior leadership team with the appointment of Kevin Varadian as senior vice president of sales and general manager for North America. Varadian brings nearly two decades of sales acumen and leadership to the role. He will oversee the strategy and operations of the company in North America while leading a dedicated sales team focused on continuing the fast-growing company's global expansion following CoachHub's $200 million Series C financing round announced in June.

CoachHub (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining CoachHub, Varadian held senior positions at LinkedIn and WeWork, where he focused on organizational growth. He helped WeWork achieve 10x in revenue growth to reach $1B+ and most recently scaled mortgage startup Tomo through sales and acquisition as the company's SVP of sales.

"Already the global category leader, CoachHub is continuing to innovate and evolve. As part of this growth, we are investing in international expansion with a strategic priority on North America — our fastest-growing market," said Yannis Niebelschuetz, founder and CEO of CoachHub. "Kevin will act as a driving force behind this next stage of accelerated growth, and I am confident that his extensive leadership and sales expertise will further solidify CoachHub as the world's leading enterprise coaching provider."

Along with overseeing the North American sales function, Varadian will lead talent acquisition and employee growth, unifying the North American organization with global operations and continuing to grow brand awareness in this region.

"CoachHub is a proven disruptor in a legacy industry and has showcased significant product-market fit," said Varadian. "I am thrilled to join CoachHub's robust leadership team and help this fast-growing company realize even greater success in its mission to democratize coaching."

Varadian's hire comes hot on the heels of other growth milestones including the rollout of the Digital Coaching Institute and the start of CoachHub's five-year partnership with EMCC Global to promote international accreditation and ethical standards in the coaching industry.

For more information about CoachHub, please visit www.coachhub.com .

About CoachHub

CoachHub is the leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create personalized, measurable and scalable coaching programs for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organizations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, including increased employee engagement, higher levels of productivity, improved job performance and increased retention. CoachHub's global pool of coaches comprises over 3,500 certified business coaches in 90 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 60 languages, to serve more than 500 clients. Our programs are based on advanced R&D from our Coaching Lab, led by Prof. Jonathan Passmore and our Scientific Board. CoachHub is backed by leading tech investors, including Sofina, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Molten Ventures, Speedinvest, HV Capital, Partech and Silicon Valley Bank/SVB Capital.

CONTACT:

Alyssa Rinehart

BLASTmedia for CoachHub

coachhub@blastmedia.com

+1 317.806.1900

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CoachHub