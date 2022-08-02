Pink Lady® Apples are a 2022 Good Housekeeping Healthy Snack Award Winner

YAKIMA, Wash., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers have yet another reason to choose the Pink Lady® brand when shopping for apples. For the first time in the global brand's history, the beloved fruit was named Best Apple in the 2022 Healthy Snack Awards from Good Housekeeping in the Powerhouse Produce category. The awards are based on a lengthy testing process in which the registered dieticians and culinary pros at the Good Housekeeping Nutrition Lab pore over the nutrition facts, ingredient lists and flavor profiles of hundreds of snacks. All products must meet specific criteria to qualify and are subject to additional consumer testing and real-life analysis. The result is this article of 2022 winners, where Good Housekeeping notes that testers found the flavor of Pink Lady® "superior to that of other apples, saying it was 'crisp, refreshing and incredibly tasty."

Pink Lady® Apples have won a 2022 Healthy Snack Award from Good Housekeeping (PRNewswire)

Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN CDN and Deputy Nutrition Director for Good Housekeeping said, "The incredible flavor profile and impressive nutrition of Pink Lady® apples were some of the many reasons why the fruit stood out to our testers and judges. They make for an easy, nutrient dense snack at any time of day that provides a family-friendly snacking solution too."

To celebrate earning this impressive accolade, Pink Lady® apples are serving up new snack-spiration this month with recipes developed in partnership with lifestyle experts. The recipes will be shared with the growing community of Pink Lady® apple fans that are connected to the brand through its digital platforms.

"As a marketer and a shopper, it's incredible to know that over 5,300 product samples and nearly 50,000 data points were analyzed for the Good Housekeeping Nutrition Lab to choose the Healthy Snack Award winners," said Kathryn Grandy, Chief Marketing Officer of Pink Lady® America. "With so many options available, this annual roundup is hugely valuable for consumers looking for brands they can trust," she added. "We are ecstatic that Pink Lady® apples are a 2022 winner and are honored to see our brand next to the market's most innovative and delicious snacks."

Brought to the United States over 25 years ago, Pink Lady® brand apples are grown in Washington State, and other prime farming regions across the country. It is the first apple to blossom and the last to be harvested with each one soaking up 200 days of sunshine. As the 6th most popular variety on the market, Pink Lady® apples are often called out by name in recipes developed by noted chefs and bakers. Available in all seasons, Pink Lady® apples are known for their sweet and tart flavor and signature rosy color. Pink Lady® apples are perfect for snacking as well as baking and even cocktail making. For recipes, visit the pinkladyamerica.org and follow Pink Lady® America on Instagram and Facebook .

