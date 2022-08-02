InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Lighting for Boating at Night (ASP-161)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to enhance nighttime lighting while boating," said an inventor, from Smithville, Texas, "so I invented the DRIVING LIGHT. My design ensures that the area ahead of the vessel is illuminated to easily spot obstructions and other possible dangers."

The patent-pending invention provides improved lighting when boating at night. In doing so, it enhances safety when navigating, docking or loading. As a result, it eliminates the need to fumble with a portable handheld light and it provides added visibility and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for boaters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

