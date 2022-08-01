Kleiner Device Labs Completes First Surgery With KG2 Surge Flow-Thru Interbody System

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleiner Device Labs today announced that its new KG™2 Surge™ flow-thru interbody system was used in its first surgical procedure. Dr. Anders Cohen performed a single-level TLIF, fusing L5-S1 at The Brooklyn Hospital Center on July 19, 2022. Utilizing the new device, bone graft delivered through the KG 2 conduit was more than three times the volume of the void of the collapsed disk space.

Dr. Anders Cohen performed the first spinal fusion procedure with the new Kleiner Device Labs KG(tm)2 Surge(tm) Flow-Thru Interbody System at the Brooklyn Hospital Center. Dr. Cohen is shown holding the KG2 just before implantation. The KG2 combines steps to streamline the implant introduction, positioning and grafting processes in lumbar spinal fusion procedures, and comes as a complete system with the selected size implant pre-attached, in a sterile tear-open pack. (PRNewswire)

Used in its first surgical procedure, the KG2 Surge Flow-Thru Interbody System streamlines implantation and grafting

Noted Dr. Cohen post-surgery, "I was honored to perform the inaugural KG 2 Surge spinal fusion procedure. The system worked flawlessly, allowing precision placement of the interbody cage and fusion graft in a seamless sequential manner. The integrated fusion delivery system enabled a quick, maximum delivery of the graft material to the re-expanded disc space. The system is intuitive and reduces the number of steps usually needed to perform this procedure. There is minimal learning curve for the physician and our team."

The KG2 Surge flow-thru interbody system is a single-patient-use bone graft delivery tool coupled with a 3D-printed titanium I-Beam fusion implant. The implant has no lateral walls and serves as a conduit for unimpeded flow of a broad spectrum of bone graft materials through the pre-attached, rectangular insertion tool. The rectangular cannula maximizes the cross-sectional area available for graft material flow and eliminates the challenge of trying to apply bone graft after cage insertion. Since the system comes pre-assembled and sterilized in a single use tray, there is minimal scrub tech training and no implant tray re-processing/sterilization -- an ideal system for an ASC or hospital. Also, the implant is directly inserted—it is not touched or pre-packed. The KG2 system allows for a single insertion process to take the place of the multi-step, multi-instrument pass practice that is typical of current spinal fusion procedures. The surgical procedure with KG2 Surge spares contusion of delicate nerve tissue and reduces the risk of surgical site infection. Because the system comes pre-sterilized and pre-assembled, it also eliminates the back table "fiddle factor."

For KG2 videos, technical specifications, instructions for use, or clinical efficacy information, please go to the company's web site.

About Kleiner Device Labs

Kleiner Device Labs is creating new instruments and devices to advance minimally invasive spine surgery and improve outcomes and costs. Kleiner Device Labs is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Spine Surgery at The Brooklyn Hospital Center

The Division of Neurosurgery is one of the hospital's centers of excellence. Led by Dr. Anders Cohen, a nationally recognized expert in minimally invasive spine surgery, the Division offers preventive care, rehabilitation, medical care and effective surgical procedures for multiple conditions of the spine and brain. For more information or to make an appointment, please call 718-250-8103 or visit tbh.org/BrooklynSpine.

KG and Surge are trademarks of Kleiner Device Labs.

