InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Weed/Grass Trimmer Head (SGM-149)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to replace trimmer monofilament line without the standard spooled line that typically binds up, tangles and lodges within the trimmer hub," said an inventor, from Carmel, Ind., "so I invented the R S SPEED TRIMMER. My design offers easy changeability of each string when needed."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to replace a weed and grass trimmer head. In doing so, it eliminates the frustration associated with standard spooled trimmer heads. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for homeowners, landscaping contractors, gardeners and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

