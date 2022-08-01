Great Steak Introduces New Steak and Eggs Philly Sandwich

Mouthwatering Flavors Combine for a Limited Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Steak® (www.TheGreatSteak.com), America's Premier Cheesesteak® brand, is introducing a new item to the menu that is both protein-packed and inspired by a beloved breakfast meal. The Steak and Eggs Philly Sandwich is available now for a limited time.

Featured Menu Item:

Steak and Eggs Philly Sandwich: Grilled steak, peppers, onions, and scrambled eggs, topped with melted provolone cheese, all in between a toasted roll.

In addition to the new Steak and Eggs Philly Sandwich, Great Steak has recently launched its new Catering Menu filled with ready-to-serve items from hearty sandwiches, wraps and salads to a build-your-own baked potato bar.

"We are excited to bring our newest sandwich featuring steak and eggs to our guests," said Bridgette Seip, national marketing manager for Great Steak. "This longtime favorite combines the best of two mealtimes into one with our mouthwatering grilled steak as the star of the show!"

Celebrating 40 years this year, Great Steak's special anniversary sweepstakes is going strong with chances to win a Limited-Edition Great Steak® 40th Anniversary Swag Pack. Two lucky winners are selected each month through the end of the year. For more details on Great Steak's 40th Anniversary sweepstakes, please visit https://www.thegreatsteak.com/40thanniversary.

The Steak and Eggs Philly Sandwich will be available in Great Steak® locations nationwide until December 31st.

ABOUT GREAT STEAK

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Great Steak has been serving fresh, grilled to order cheesesteaks in locations across the United States and abroad. The menu has grown from a single cheesesteak to a complete line of Specialty Sandwiches, Great Fries and Fresh Baked Potatoes. Great Steak maintains its authenticity by serving the finest American ingredients, from specialty cut and marinated beef to our freshly baked bread. Grilled to order, grilled to perfection, Great Steak is genuine homegrown comfort food. Founded in 1983, Great Steak has grown across the U.S. and abroad. In 2004 Great Steak became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with close to 3,000 locations in over 25 countries.

