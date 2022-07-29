Pepsi Celebrates the Most Hotly Contested Latin Dishes to Show Fans that No Matter Their Preference, Their Favorite Dishes Are #MejorConPepsi

The Brand Goes Behind-the-Scenes with Rapper Fat Joe and Wife Lorena Cartagena on Their Own Friendly Food Feud to Unlock an Exclusive DoorDash Deal for Fans to Get a Free Pepsi with Their Dish, Their Way

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Hispanic family has their own heated debate on a favorite dish – whether it's the perfect take on arroz con pollo, the right preparation for tacos, a special empanada technique, or what it takes to get the most balanced ceviche. In celebration of this great cultural debate, Pepsi is highlighting the diversity of Latin American cuisine with new content and a reward for fans, to prove that no matter how a signature dish is enjoyed it can be #MejorConPepsi.

Pepsi is teaming up with Fat Joe and Lorena Cartagena to celebrate the great cultural debate among Latin American cuisine and show fans that no matter how they enjoy them, their favorite dishes are #MejorConPepsi. (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo Beverages North America) (PRNewswire)

To bring the campaign to life Pepsi got behind the scenes of one family's debate, filming as Puerto Rican and Cuban raised rapper Fat Joe and his wife Lorena, of Colombian descent, dove into their own passionate dispute on the "correct" way to make some of their favorite dishes, starting with their most common sources of contention: tacos and arroz con pollo. Fans can tune in to the content to see how Fat Joe and Lorena each enjoy these dishes in their own way.

"I love seeing Pepsi showing up for the culture and highlighting one of the things Lorena and I love the most about it - the cuisine," said Fat Joe. "With my Puerto Rican and Cuban roots and her Colombian ones, there's no hiding the passion and pride we have for the foods we grew up eating. Even if my wife might roll her eyes at my preferences, at the end of the day we both know that no matter where we stand, it's #MejorConPepsi."

In celebration and support of local eats, the brand is also launching an exclusive DoorDash offer for fans to enjoy their own favorite Hispanic dishes. Consumers in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Dallas and Houston will get $5 off a food order of $15 or more, with purchase of an ice-cold Pepsi or Pepsi Zero Sugar, from select local Hispanic restaurants until August 11, while supplies last.

"This year, the Mejor Con Pepsi campaign is highlighting a cultural truth among many Hispanic families. Our passion for our cuisine is what makes the debates so heated - and fun," said Maria-Teresa Laspisa, PepsiCo Senior Director of Marketing and Innovation. "It's a debate Fat Joe and his wife Lorena could relate to which is why they were the perfect duo to be part of this year's campaign and get the conversation going. We encourage fans to get involved and join the debate by ordering their own local favorites - done their way and #MejorConPepsi."

In its second year, the #MejorConPepsi campaign will highlight key Hispanic dishes from empanadas to arroz con pollo in branded content across TVC, social media, OOH, and retail POS.

In 2020, as part of its Racial Equality Journey Hispanic Initiative, PepsiCo committed $172 million over five years to address issues of inequality and create opportunity for Hispanic Americans within its workforce, business partnerships, and the communities it serves. As part of that, PepsiCo dedicated $50 million to support Hispanic-owned businesses over five years. As a result, PepsiCo launched Juntos Crecemos, a multi-faceted platform aimed at accelerating business recovery for Hispanic small businesses, specifically restaurants, bodegas, and carnicerías disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

