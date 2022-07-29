MEDIA ADVISORY - RIBBON-CUTTING AT BETRIVERS SPORTSBOOK AT BINGO WORLD

BALTIMORE, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
A ribbon-cutting event to officially open the BetRivers Sportsbook at Bingo World, the first Maryland retail sportsbook outside of a casino. Media and the public will get a first look at the 3,000 square foot BetRivers Sportsbook, which features a lounge area with 32 theater style seats, a generous bar with seating and high tops, 21 hi-def video screens that surround the space and will air multiple events concurrently, streaming BetRivers odds boards, 12 sports wagering kiosks and three over the counter machines to place bets.
WHEN:
Monday, August 1, at 12 noon. Media suggested to arrive at 11:30
WHO:
Bingo World President Randy Clemens, BetRivers Director of B2B Services Adam Glass, Maryland State Senator Pamela Beidle, Maryland House of Delegates Member Nicholaus Kipke, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and long time Bingo World customer and community icon Ms. Myra Harris will cut the ribbon. All will be available for interviews.
WHERE:
Bingo World, 4901 Belle Grove Rd, Baltimore, MD 21225. Media and guests should park near the BetRivers sign above the Sportsbook entrance.
VISUALS:
Ribbon-cutting to unveil the new BetRivers Sportsbook
View original content:
SOURCE BetRivers