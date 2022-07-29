Berkshire Hills Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend

BOSTON, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2022, payable on August 25, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. The Bank's goal is to be a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank in New England, Upstate New York, and beyond. Berkshire Bank provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management, and investment services. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire has approximately $11.6 billion in assets and operates 105 branch offices in New England and New York, and is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. To learn more, call 800-773-5601 or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contacts

Kevin Conn, SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: KAConn@berkshirebank.com Tel: (617) 641-9206

David Gonci, Capital Markets Director

Email: dgonci@berkshirebank.com Tel: (413) 281-1973

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.