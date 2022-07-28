Lakeside Software Enhances Leadership Team and Global Operations with the Appointment of Three Established Software Executives

Company announces new CTO, Vice President of EMEA, and Customer Success SVP to bolster business across all company verticals.

BOSTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, the leader in digital experience management (DEM), announced the appointment of three new executives as part of its continued commitment to serving the needs of enterprises globally. The company recently hired Elise Carmichael as chief technology officer, Ayelet Elstein as vice president of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) operations, and Guy Lever as senior vice president of customer success. These three new executive team members collectively bring more than 60 years of B2B enterprise software and SaaS experience to Lakeside. All three individuals will serve on Lakeside's executive leadership team and will have global oversight of the company's operations.

"As we execute on our growth strategy, we knew we needed leaders to complement the strong team already in place to drive innovation and change," said David Keil, CEO of Lakeside. "Elise, Ayelet, and Guy are those leaders, and their diverse backgrounds in software engineering, customer success, and sales will ensure that we position ourselves to rapidly scale and attract top talent.

Highlights of these executives include:

Elise Carmichael will take the reins of the design, delivery, and implementation of complex and industry-leading DEM solutions as chief technology officer of Lakeside. She joins Lakeside most recently from Functionize, where she served as vice president of product for the test automation-focused big data company. She has spent more than 15 years building high-performance enterprise software teams, working closely with engineering and product groups to deliver highly-trafficked software solutions.

Guy Lever will lead Lakeside's customer retention and acquisition strategy and drive engagement for existing and prospective customers. He most recently served as the senior vice president of customer experience at Automox and has more than 20 years of experience helping enterprise organizations retain customers and expand revenue streams.

Ayelet Elstein will lead EMEA operations for Lakeside, spearheading its expansion and strengthening its senior team from the company's new regional headquarters in central London. She joins Lakeside from Amdocs, where she was the global innovation leader, and will manage and scale a team of technology and sales executives. Her aggressive growth plan will be achieved through product and service development aligned with the company's target industries of professional and financial services, manufacturing, technology, telco, and healthcare while strengthening Lakeside's partner program. Lakeside's new EMEA Headquarters is situated in St Helen's Place and sits at the center of London's global hub of innovation for financial services and technology companies.

"With the tech industry's recent struggles, we feel fortunate to benefit from an accelerating market, a strong balance sheet, and an operationally sound business model," said Keil. "This allows us to add depth to our team while our competition is forced to cut expenses and scale back. Our ability to attract leaders like Elise, Ayelet, and Guy validates that we are positioned to lead the DEX market and will be the wise choice for global enterprises to rely on for years to come."

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is a leader in cloud-based digital experience management. Lakeside's Digital Experience Cloud gathers and analyzes data on everything that may impact end-user experience and business productivity and provides the unmatched visibility IT teams need to design and support rapidly changing digital workplaces. Customers use Lakeside's technology to perform end-user experience management, digital workplace planning, IT asset optimization, remote work management, and proactive service desk operations. For more information, visit www.lakesidesoftware.com .

Lakeside Software and SysTrack are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Lakeside Software, LLC in the United States, and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

