iSportsman Offers New Customized Packaging Prices

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance the management and land control needs of recreational areas of all scope and sizes, iSportsman is now offering customizable pricing and packaging options for agencies, organizations, and companies that offer recreational management on their lands. iSportsman works with clients who serve more than 400,000 recreationists across 10.6 million acres of forest, fields, trails, and waterways in the continental United States, Alaska, and Hawaii. The new pricing offers those interested in iSportsman the ability to adjust the features necessary to manage their program and keep within budget.

Organizations can now get iSportsman for as low as $5,999 with the Core Service Package. Other competitively priced packages, such as the Sales Package and the Lottery Package, range from $7,999 to $9,999.

Features in these packages include but are not limited to:

Website & CMS Initial Setup

Registration

Permit Sales

Check-in/Out

Harvest Surveys (limited)

Email Messaging

Online training (8hrs)

For the full suite of services iSportsman also offers the Unlimited Package which starts at $34,999 and offers the following features:

Website & CMS initial Setup

Registration

Permits (free)

Check-In/Out

Area Scheduler

Harvest Surveys

Email Messaging

Merchant Service

Integration

Lottery Services

Online Safety Brief

Interactive Web Maps

BOLO

Secure Doc Transfer

Full Survey Suite

Harvest Controls

Text Messaging

Unlimited Users, Areas, Activities

On-site training Included (8hrs)

Additional options and add-ons can be included in any package deal.

Additional options and add-ons include but are not limited to:

On-site Training: $2,000

Weatherized Kiosk: $14,000

Ruggedized Tablet: $2,000

Software Setup: $700

Internet Connectivity

FedRAMP Security: $4,199

Ongoing Site Content Support

Merchant Service Integration: $2,999

Lottery Service: $3,400

Online Safety Brief: $1,799

Interactive Web Maps: $4,999

Harvest Controls: $1,699

24-hr Reservations: $3,499

Telephony: $9,299

Since 2009, iSportsman has seamlessly migrated hunting and fishing programs for federal and state agencies to a digital platform. iSportsman reduces staff administrative costs and saves approximately $86,000 annually per location. Visit www.iSportsman.com for more information.

About iSportsman: iSportsman™ is the leading recreational program management tool by ASciS Solutions in the nation, serving the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corp, Army National Guard, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism. ASciS delivers customized SaaS solutions for more than 10.6 million acres of forest, fields, trails and waterways across the United States, Alaska and Hawaii. Visit iSportsman.com for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE iSportsman