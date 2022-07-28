First Dollar Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Dollar , the health wallet for modern benefit providers, today announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that First Dollar, Inc. provides enterprise-level security for customer's data secured in the First Dollar, Inc. System.

"Completing a Soc II certification rightfully takes a significant amount of time and energy," said Geoffrey Scott, First Dollar's Vice President of Risk and Compliance. "It says a lot about First Dollar's commitment to security that it was completed less than three years into our existence. In an industry where safeguarding customer data is paramount, our partners want proof that we're secure; this is that proof."

First Dollar is a technology company that builds healthcare benefits infrastructure. Their health wallet platform gives benefit providers the tools they need to launch tax-advantaged accounts, Rx programs, or whatever they dream up next.

First Dollar, Inc. was audited by Prescient Assurance , a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out them at info@prescientassurance.com .

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to First Dollar, Inc.'s current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

About First Dollar

First Dollar is the health wallet for modern benefit providers. We power software-defined benefits that people love to use. From HSAs and FSAs to prepaid grocery and Rx programs, our payments infrastructure supports tax-advantaged accounts, supplemental benefits, and whatever you dream up next.

To learn more, please visit: www.firstdollar.com

