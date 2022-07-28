CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ANNOUNCES 2Q22 RESULTS, DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, & UPDATES VARIOUS 2022 GUIDANCE METRICS & DIFFERENTIALS

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Strong 2Q22 Results
• $1.74 B Cash Flow from Operations (CFO) & $1.23 B Free Cash Flow (FCF) (Non-GAAP)
• $1.21 B Net Income; $3.35 per Diluted Share ($1.25 B Adj. Net Income; $3.47 per Adj. Share (Non-GAAP))
• $265.2 MM Total Debt Reduction and $814.2 MM Net Debt (Non-GAAP) Reduction in 2Q22
Declaring $0.28 per Share Quarterly Dividend (Payable 8/22/22 to Stockholders of Record on 8/8/22)
Updating Various 2022 Guidance Metrics & Differentials
• Increasing Projected Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) to ~32% from Previous ~31%
• Improving 2022 Crude Oil Differentials per Barrel of Oil to Average ($2.25) to ($3.25) from ($2.50) to ($3.50)
• Improving 2022 DD&A per Boe to $12.00 to $14.00 from $14.00 to $16.00
• Updating 2022 Production Expense per Boe to $3.75 to $4.25 from $3.50 to $4.00
Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (the "Company") today announced its second quarter 2022 operating and financial results, declared a quarterly dividend, and updated various 2022 guidance metrics and differentials.
The Company reported net income of $1.21 billion, or $3.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. In second quarter 2022, typically excluded items in aggregate represented $42.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, of Continental's reported net income. Adjusted net income for second quarter 2022 was $1.25 billion, or $3.47 per diluted share (non-GAAP). Net cash provided by operating activities for second quarter 2022 was $1.74 billion, and EBITDAX was $2.20 billion (non-GAAP).
Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDAX, free cash flow, net debt, net sales prices, and cash general and administrative (G&A) expenses per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) presented herein are non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and explanations for how these measures relate to the most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures are provided at the conclusion of this press release.
2Q22 Production Update
Second quarter 2022 total production averaged 400.2 MBoepd. Second quarter 2022 oil production averaged 198.3 MBopd. Second quarter 2022 natural gas production averaged 1,211 MMcfpd. The following table provides the Company's average daily production by region for the periods presented:
2Q
2Q
YTD
YTD
Boe per day
2022
2021
2022
2021
Bakken
162,840
174,637
167,097
167,646
Anadarko Basin
160,583
151,813
152,319
145,137
Powder River Basin
27,211
6,002
19,475
4,243
Permian Basin
43,527
—
41,896
—
All other
6,007
6,247
6,275
6,379
Total
400,168
338,699
387,062
323,405
2Q22 Financial Update
2Q 2022 Financial Update
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$553.3 million
Total Debt
$6.30 billion
Net Debt (non-GAAP)(1)
$5.75 billion
Average Net Sales Price (non-GAAP)(1)
Per Barrel of Oil
$106.41
$98.70
Per Mcf of Gas
$7.75
$7.09
Per Boe
$76.02
$70.96
Production Expense per Boe
$4.23
$4.16
Total G&A Expenses per Boe
$1.73
$1.97
Crude Oil Net Sales Price Discount to NYMEX ($/Bbl)
($2.30)
($2.88)
Natural Gas Net Sales Price Premium to NYMEX ($/Mcf)
$0.52
$0.95
Non-Acquisition Capital Expenditures attributable to CLR
$648.5 million
$1.17 billion
Exploration & Development Drilling & Completion
$504.7 million
$930.9 million
Leasehold and minerals
$31.6 million
$56.4 million
Workovers, Recompletions and Other
$112.2 million
$185.1 million
Minerals attributable to FNV
$1.8 million
$3.7 million
Declaring $0.28 per Share Quarterly Dividend
The Company today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock, payable on August 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on August 8, 2022. This equates to an approximately 1.7% dividend yield1.
Updating Various 2022 Guidance Metrics & Differentials
The Company is updating various 2022 guidance metrics and differentials. The Company's projected 2022 return on capital employed is increasing to approximately 32% from approximately 31%. The Company is improving its 2022 DD&A per Boe to $12.00 to $14.00 from $14.00 to $16.00, reflecting strong well productivity, capital efficiency and an upward revision in proved reserves due in part to higher commodity prices. The Company is improving its 2022 crude oil differentials guidance per barrel of oil to average ($2.25) to ($3.25) from ($2.50) to ($3.50), given strong pricing realizations. Finally, the Company is updating its 2022 production expense per Boe to $3.75 to $4.25 from $3.50 to $4.00, given increased workover activity and inflationary pressure.
The Company's full 2022 guidance can be found at the conclusion of this press release.
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Average daily production:
Crude oil (Bbl per day)
198,313
166,765
196,550
159,350
Natural gas (Mcf per day)
1,211,125
1,031,603
1,143,068
984,334
Crude oil equivalents (Boe per day)
400,168
338,699
387,062
323,405
Average net sales prices (non-GAAP), excluding effect from derivatives: (1)
Crude oil ($/Bbl)
$106.41
$62.37
$98.70
$57.95
Natural gas ($/Mcf)
$7.75
$3.06
$7.09
$4.24
Crude oil equivalents ($/Boe)
$76.02
$39.99
$70.96
$41.47
Production expenses ($/Boe)
$4.23
$3.14
$4.16
$3.24
Production taxes (% of net crude oil and natural gas sales)
7.4 %
7.7 %
7.3 %
7.3 %
DD&A ($/Boe)
$12.33
$15.33
$12.98
$16.76
Total general and administrative expenses ($/Boe) (2)
$1.73
$1.81
$1.97
$1.85
Net income attributable to Continental Resources (in thousands)
$1,208,747
$289,325
$1,806,504
$548,967
Diluted net income per share attributable to Continental Resources
$3.35
$0.79
$4.99
$1.51
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (in thousands) (1)
$1,251,543
$332,766
$2,211,534
$611,657
Adjusted diluted net income per share (non-GAAP) (1)
$3.47
$0.91
$6.11
$1.68
Net cash provided by operating activities (in thousands)
$1,737,656
$672,858
$3,242,274
$1,713,118
EBITDAX (non-GAAP) (in thousands) (1)
$2,200,063
$990,938
$4,044,301
$1,953,574
(1) Net sales prices, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per share, and EBITDAX represent non-GAAP financial measures.
2Q22 Earnings Summary Presentation
The Company plans to publish a second quarter 2022 summary presentation to its website at www.CLR.com on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The Company does not intend to host a conference call in connection with its second quarter 2022 results.
Previously Announced Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shares for Cash
As previously announced on June 14, 2022, the Company received a non-binding proposal from Harold G. Hamm, on behalf of himself, the Harold G. Hamm Trust and certain trusts established for the benefit of Mr. Hamm's family members (collectively, the "Hamm Family"), to acquire for cash all of the outstanding shares of common stock (the "Common Stock") of the Company, other than shares of Common Stock owned by the Hamm Family and shares of Common Stock underlying unvested equity awards issued under the Company's long-term incentive plans, at a price of $70.00 per share. The Company's board of directors has formed a special committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee") to evaluate and consider the Hamm Family's proposal. The Special Committee has hired independent legal and financial advisors, and the Special Committee's evaluation is ongoing.
The Company cautions its shareholders and others considering trading in its securities that the Hamm Family's proposal constitutes only an indication of interest and does not constitute a binding commitment with respect to a proposed transaction. Moreover, no assurance can be given that such proposal will result in a transaction occurring or its timing or ultimate terms.
About Continental Resources
Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company is also the largest producer in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma and has newly acquired positions in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Permian Basin of Texas. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2022, the Company will celebrate 55 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.
Cautionary Statement for the Purpose of the "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, forecasts or expectations regarding the Company's business and statements or information concerning the Company's future operations, performance, financial condition, production and reserves, schedules, plans, timing of development, rates of return, budgets, costs, business strategy, objectives, and cash flows are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "budget," "target," "plan," "continue," "potential," "guidance," "strategy," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.
Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions about future events and currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Although the Company believes these assumptions and expectations are reasonable, they are inherently subject to numerous business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that such expectations will be correct or achieved or that the assumptions are accurate. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility; the geographic concentration of our operations; financial market and economic volatility; the effects of any national or international health crisis; the inability to access needed capital; the risks and potential liabilities inherent in crude oil and natural gas drilling and production and the availability of insurance to cover any losses resulting therefrom; difficulties in estimating proved reserves and other reserves-based measures; declines in the values of our crude oil and natural gas properties resulting in impairment charges; our ability to replace proved reserves and sustain production; our ability to pay future dividends or complete share repurchases; the availability or cost of equipment and oilfield services; leasehold terms expiring on undeveloped acreage before production can be established; our ability to project future production, achieve targeted results in drilling and well operations and predict the amount and timing of development expenditures; the availability and cost of transportation, processing and refining facilities; legislative and regulatory changes adversely affecting our industry and our business, including initiatives related to hydraulic fracturing and greenhouse gas emissions; increased market and industry competition, including from alternative fuels and other energy sources; and the other risks described under Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, registration statements and other reports filed from time to time with the SEC, and other announcements the Company makes from time to time.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which such statement is made. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this report, or otherwise.
Readers are cautioned that initial production rates are subject to decline over time and should not be regarded as reflective of sustained production levels. Production from horizontal drilling in shale oil and natural gas resource plays and tight natural gas plays that are stimulated with extensive pressure fracturing are typically characterized by significant early declines in production rates.
We use the term "EUR" or "estimated ultimate recovery" to describe our best estimate of recoverable oil and natural gas hydrocarbon quantities. Actual reserves recovered may differ from estimated quantities. EUR data included herein, if any, remain subject to change as more well data is analyzed.
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
Rory Sabino
Kristin Thomas
Vice President, Investor Relations
Senior Vice President, Public Relations
405-234-9620
405-234-9480
Lucy Spaay
Investor Relations Analyst
405-774-5878
Continental Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
In thousands, except per share data
Crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids sales
$2,829,173
$1,282,914
$5,103,434
$2,530,447
Loss on derivative instruments, net
(195,744)
(62,178)
(671,682)
(105,685)
Crude oil and natural gas service operations
17,045
14,389
34,960
26,178
Total revenues
2,650,474
1,235,125
4,466,712
2,450,940
Operating costs and expenses:
Production expenses
153,238
96,504
290,518
189,569
Production and ad valorem taxes
204,246
94,293
362,611
178,269
Transportation, gathering, processing, and compression
76,352
52,445
151,201
102,701
Exploration expenses
4,634
2,291
17,651
6,936
Crude oil and natural gas service operations
10,444
5,663
19,005
10,153
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
446,633
471,858
905,662
981,466
Property impairments
15,826
11,610
40,074
23,046
General and administrative expenses
62,574
55,553
137,411
108,401
Net (gain) loss on sale of assets and other
10
(260)
(155)
(467)
Total operating costs and expenses
973,957
789,957
1,923,978
1,600,074
Income from operations
1,676,517
445,168
2,542,734
850,866
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(72,236)
(60,951)
(144,791)
(125,902)
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
(403)
(94)
(403)
(290)
Other
1,240
298
13
550
(71,399)
(60,747)
(145,181)
(125,642)
Income before income taxes
1,605,118
384,421
2,397,553
725,224
Provision for income taxes
(389,271)
(94,947)
(580,355)
(175,475)
Income before equity in net loss of affiliate
1,215,847
289,474
1,817,198
549,749
Equity in net loss of affiliate
(76)
—
(76)
—
Net income
1,215,771
289,474
1,817,122
549,749
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
7,024
149
10,618
782
Net income attributable to Continental Resources
$1,208,747
$289,325
$1,806,504
$548,967
Net income per share attributable to Continental Resources:
Basic
$3.38
$0.80
$5.05
$1.52
Diluted
$3.35
$0.79
$4.99
$1.51
Continental Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
In thousands
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$553,260
$20,868
Other current assets
2,383,766
1,543,522
Net property and equipment (1)
17,881,055
16,975,465
Other noncurrent assets
110,991
51,256
Total assets
$20,929,072
$18,591,111
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities (2)
$2,969,603
$1,500,127
Long-term debt, net of current portion (2)
5,662,567
6,826,566
Other noncurrent liabilities
2,911,078
2,408,093
Equity attributable to Continental Resources
9,007,927
7,475,456
Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
377,897
380,869
Total liabilities and equity
$20,929,072
$18,591,111
Continental Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
In thousands
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$1,215,771
$289,474
$1,817,122
$549,749
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Non-cash expenses
671,282
640,370
1,748,373
1,274,311
Changes in assets and liabilities
(149,397)
(256,986)
(323,221)
(110,942)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,737,656
672,858
3,242,274
1,713,118
Net cash used in investing activities
(807,365)
(343,130)
(1,848,359)
(771,214)
Net cash used in financing activities
(381,275)
(275,747)
(861,523)
(839,336)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
549,016
53,981
532,392
102,568
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
4,244
96,057
20,868
47,470
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$553,260
$150,038
$553,260
$150,038
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share attributable to Continental
Our presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share that exclude the effect of certain items are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share represent net income and diluted net income per share determined under U.S. GAAP without regard to non-cash gains and losses on derivative instruments, property impairments, gains and losses on asset sales, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, acquisition costs, and charitable donations as applicable. Management believes these measures provide useful information to analysts and investors for analysis of our operating results. In addition, management believes these measures are used by analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry to allow for analysis without regard to an entity's specific derivative portfolio, impairment methodologies, and property acquisitions and dispositions. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or diluted net income per share as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following table reconciles net income and diluted net income per share as determined under U.S. GAAP to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share for the periods presented.
Three months ended June 30,
2022
2021
In thousands, except per share data
$
Diluted EPS
$
Diluted EPS
Net income attributable to Continental Resources (GAAP)
$1,208,747
$3.35
$289,325
$0.79
Adjustments:
Non-cash loss on derivatives
40,444
46,094
Property impairments
15,826
11,610
Net (gain) loss on sale of assets and other
10
(260)
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
403
94
Total tax effect of adjustments (1)
(13,887)
(14,097)
Total adjustments, net of tax
42,796
0.12
43,441
0.12
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$1,251,543
$3.47
$332,766
$0.91
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
361,193
364,220
Adjusted diluted net income per share (non-GAAP)
$3.47
$0.91
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
In thousands, except per share data
$
Diluted EPS
$
Diluted EPS
Net income attributable to Continental Resources (GAAP)
$1,806,504
$4.99
$548,967
$1.51
Adjustments:
Non-cash loss on derivatives
494,142
60,164
Property impairments
40,074
23,046
Net (gain) loss on sale of assets and other
(155)
(467)
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
403
290
Other (donation)
2,000
—
Total tax effect of adjustments (1)
(131,434)
(20,343)
Total adjustments, net of tax
405,030
1.12
62,690
0.17
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$2,211,534
$6.11
$611,657
$1.68
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
362,025
364,030
Adjusted diluted net income per share (non-GAAP)
$6.11
$1.68
Non-GAAP Net Debt
Net debt is a non-GAAP measure. We define net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents as determined under U.S. GAAP. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position, since the Company is able to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt. This metric is sometimes presented as a ratio with EBITDAX in order to provide investors with another means of evaluating the Company's ability to service its existing debt obligations as well as any future increase in the amount of such obligations. At June 30, 2022, the Company's total debt was $6.3 billion and its net debt amounted to $5.75 billion, representing total debt of $6.3 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $553.3 million. From time to time the Company provides forward-looking net debt forecasts; however, the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure of total debt because management cannot reliably quantify certain of the necessary components of such forward-looking GAAP measure. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant.
Non-GAAP EBITDAX
We use a variety of financial and operational measures to assess our performance. Among these measures is EBITDAX, a non-GAAP measure. We define EBITDAX as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, property impairments, exploration expenses, non-cash gains and losses resulting from the requirements of accounting for derivatives, non-cash equity compensation expense, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, and non-cash charitable donations as applicable. EBITDAX is not a measure of net income or net cash provided by operating activities as determined by U.S. GAAP.
Management believes EBITDAX is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. Further, we believe EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure our ability to meet future debt service requirements, if any. We exclude the items listed above from net income/loss and net cash provided by operating activities in arriving at EBITDAX because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired.
EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income/loss or net cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an indicator of a company's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of EBITDAX. Our computations of EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following table provides a reconciliation of our net income to EBITDAX for the periods presented.
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
In thousands
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$1,215,771
$289,474
$1,817,122
$549,749
Interest expense
72,236
60,951
144,791
125,902
Provision for income taxes
389,271
94,947
580,355
175,475
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
446,633
471,858
905,662
981,466
Property impairments
15,826
11,610
40,074
23,046
Exploration expenses
4,634
2,291
17,651
6,936
Impact from derivative instruments:
Total loss on derivatives, net
195,744
62,178
671,682
105,685
Total cash paid on derivatives, net
(155,300)
(16,084)
(177,540)
(45,521)
Non-cash loss on derivatives, net
40,444
46,094
494,142
60,164
Non-cash equity compensation
14,845
13,619
44,101
30,546
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
403
94
403
290
EBITDAX (non-GAAP)
$2,200,063
$990,938
$4,044,301
$1,953,574
The following table provides a reconciliation of our net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDAX for the periods presented.
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
In thousands
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
$1,737,656
$672,858
$3,242,274
$1,713,118
Current income tax provision
242,723
—
338,825
—
Interest expense
72,236
60,951
144,791
125,902
Exploration expenses, excluding dry hole costs
3,005
2,291
5,598
6,936
Gain (loss) on sale of assets and other, net
(10)
260
155
467
Other, net
(4,944)
(2,408)
(10,563)
(3,791)
Changes in assets and liabilities
149,397
256,986
323,221
110,942
EBITDAX (non-GAAP)
$2,200,063
$990,938
$4,044,301
$1,953,574
Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
Our presentation of free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. We define free cash flow as cash flows from operations before changes in working capital items, less capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, plus noncontrolling interest capital contributions, less distributions to noncontrolling interests. Noncontrolling interest capital contributions and distributions primarily relate to our relationship formed with Franco-Nevada in 2018 to fund a portion of certain mineral acquisitions which are included in our capital expenditures and operating results. Free cash flow is not a measure of net income or operating cash flows as determined by U.S. GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the comparable GAAP measure, and free cash flow does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures. Management believes this measure is useful to management and investors as a measure of a company's ability to internally fund its capital expenditures, to service or incur additional debt, and to measure management's success in creating shareholder value. From time to time the Company provides forward-looking free cash flow estimates or targets; however, the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure because management cannot reliably quantify certain of the necessary components of such forward-looking GAAP measure. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant.
The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities as determined under U.S. GAAP to free cash flow for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
In thousands
2Q 2022
Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
$1,737,656
Exclude: Changes in working capital items
149,397
Less: Capital expenditures (1)
(650,241)
Plus: Contributions from noncontrolling interests
2,125
Less: Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(8,606)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$1,230,331
(1) Capital expenditures are calculated as follows:
In thousands
2Q 2022
Cash paid for capital expenditures
$808,053
Less: Total acquisitions
(198,459)
Plus: Change in accrued capital expenditures & other
39,354
Plus: Exploratory seismic costs
1,293
Capital expenditures
$650,241
Non-GAAP Net Sales Prices
Revenues and transportation expenses associated with production from our operated properties are reported separately. For non-operated properties, we receive a net payment from the operator for our share of sales proceeds which is net of costs incurred by the operator, if any. Such non-operated revenues are recognized at the net amount of proceeds received. As a result, the separate presentation of revenues and transportation expenses from our operated properties differs from the net presentation from non-operated properties. This impacts the comparability of certain operating metrics, such as per-unit sales prices, when such metrics are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP using gross presentation for some revenues and net presentation for others.
In order to provide metrics prepared in a manner consistent with how management assesses the Company's operating results and to achieve comparability between operated and non-operated revenues, we may present crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids sales net of transportation expenses, which we refer to as "net crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids sales," a non-GAAP measure. Average sales prices calculated using net sales are referred to as "net sales prices," a non-GAAP measure, and are calculated by taking revenues less transportation expenses divided by sales volumes. Management believes presenting our revenues and sales prices net of transportation expenses is useful because it normalizes the presentation differences between operated and non-operated revenues and allows for a useful comparison of net realized prices to NYMEX benchmark prices on a Company-wide basis.
The following table presents a reconciliation of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids sales (GAAP) to net crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids sales and related net sales prices (non-GAAP) for the periods presented.
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Three months ended June 30, 2021
In thousands
Crude oil
Natural gas
Total
Crude oil
Natural gas
Total
Crude oil, natural gas, and NGL sales (GAAP)
$1,961,481
$867,692
$2,829,173
$987,269
$295,645
$1,282,914
Less: Transportation expenses
(62,714)
(13,638)
(76,352)
(43,898)
(8,547)
(52,445)
Net crude oil, natural gas, and NGL sales (non-
$1,898,767
$854,054
$2,752,821
$943,371
$287,098
$1,230,469
Sales volumes (MBbl/MMcf/MBoe)
17,844
110,212
36,213
15,127
93,876
30,773
Net sales price (non-GAAP)
$106.41
$7.75
$76.02
$62.37
$3.06
$39.99
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Six months ended June 30, 2021
In thousands
Crude oil
Natural gas
Total
Crude oil
Natural gas
Total
Crude oil, natural gas, and NGL sales (GAAP)
$3,605,329
$1,498,105
$5,103,434
$1,756,037
$774,410
$2,530,447
Less: Transportation expenses
(120,601)
(30,600)
(151,201)
(83,977)
(18,724)
(102,701)
Net crude oil, natural gas, and NGL sales (non-
$3,484,728
$1,467,505
$4,952,233
$1,672,060
$755,686
$2,427,746
Sales volumes (MBbl/MMcf/MBoe)
35,305
206,895
69,787
28,853
178,165
58,547
Net sales price (non-GAAP)
$98.70
$7.09
$70.96
$57.95
$4.24
$41.47
Non-GAAP Cash General and Administrative Expenses per Boe
Our presentation of cash general and administrative ("G&A") expenses per Boe is a non-GAAP measure. We define cash G&A per Boe as total G&A determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP less non-cash equity compensation expenses, expressed on a per-Boe basis. We report and provide guidance on cash G&A per Boe because we believe this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period. In addition, management believes cash G&A per Boe is used by analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry to allow for analysis of G&A spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs which can vary substantially from company to company. Cash G&A per Boe should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total G&A per Boe as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following table reconciles total G&A per Boe as determined under U.S. GAAP to cash G&A per Boe for the periods presented.
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total G&A per Boe (GAAP)
$1.73
$1.81
$1.97
$1.85
Less: Non-cash equity compensation per Boe
(0.41)
(0.44)
(0.63)
(0.52)
Cash G&A per Boe (non-GAAP)
$1.32
$1.37
$1.34
$1.33
Continental Resources, Inc.
2022 Guidance
As of July 28, 2022
2022 Previous
2022 Current
Full-year average oil production (Bopd)
200,000 to 210,000
200,000 to 210,000
Full-year average natural gas production (Mcfpd)
1,100,000 to 1,200,000
1,100,000 to 1,200,000
Capital expenditures budget
$2.6 to $2.7 billion
$2.6 to $2.7 billion
Full-Year Operating Expenses:
Production expense per Boe
$3.50 to $4.00
$3.75 to $4.25
Production tax (% of net oil & gas revenue)
7.5% to 8.0%
7.5% to 8.0%
Cash G&A expense per Boe(1)
$1.20 to $1.40
$1.20 to $1.40
Non-cash equity compensation per Boe
$0.50 to $0.60
$0.50 to $0.60
DD&A per Boe
$14.00 to $16.00
$12.00 to $14.00
Average Price Differentials:
NYMEX WTI crude oil (per barrel of oil)
($2.50) to ($3.50)
($2.25) to ($3.25)
Henry Hub natural gas(2) (per Mcf)
$0.25 to $1.00
$0.25 to $1.00
