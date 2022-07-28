Bank of Botetourt posts profitable second quarter financial results

BUCHANAN, Va., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and six months-end June 30, 2022. The Bank produced net income amounting to $1,763,000 or $0.91 per basic share in the second quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $1,582,000 or $0.83 per share, for the same period last year. For the six months-ended the Bank produced net income amounting to $3,306,000 or $1.72 per basic share. This amount compares to a net income of $3,562,000 or $1.87 per share, for the same period last year.
At June 30, 2022, select financial information and key highlights include:
- Return on average assets of 0.94%
- Return on average equity of 11.26%
- Book value of $29.86
- Total deposit growth of 9.74%
- Total asset growth of 8.09%
- Total loan growth of 1.88%
- Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 8.84%
- Strong liquidity position
- Net interest margin of 3.26% at June 30, 2022 compared to 3.03% one year prior.
As a result of the solid financial performance, the Board of Directors voted to pay the $0.185 per share quarterly dividend, or $0.74 per share annualized which is payable on August 19, 2022 to shareholders of record August 12, 2022. President & CEO, G. Lyn Hayth, III stated, "We have had a strong 2022 so far spurred by steady loan and deposit growth. This momentum has helped our bank exceed budget expectations the first six months of the year."
Results of Operations
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $1,763,000 compared to $1,582,000 for the same period last year, representing an increase of $181,000 or 11.4%. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased $0.08 from $0.83 at June 30, 2021 to $0.91 at June 30, 2022. The increase in net income is primarily due to $301,000 increase in investment income and $74,000 increase in interchange fees, offset by $225,000 provision for loan loss.
The provision for loan losses was $225,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to no provision for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in bad debt expense is due to an increase in the historical loss factor on loans and inflationary concerns in the economy. In determining the estimated allowance, the Bank considered national and local unemployment trends, market conditions, and customer requests for payment deferrals. Net charge-offs were $233,000 at June 30, 2022 as compared to $18,000 at June 30, 2021.
At June 30, 2022 net loans increased 1.88%. Interest and fees on loans at June 30, 2022 decreased $316,000 over the same three month time period of 2021 primarily due to a $234,000 decrease in PPP loan servicing fees. Interest expense decreased by $258,000 from $691,000 at June 30, 2021 to $433,000 at June 30, 2022. The lower interest expense is a result of lower interest rates paid on the balances of interest-bearing deposits than for the same time period of 2021.
Noninterest income increased by $442,000, or 52.6%, to $1,282,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $840,000 for same time period of 2021. The increase is attributable primarily to $130,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts, $68,000 increase in fees and commissions from wealth management division, and $74,000 in interchange fees related to customer debit cards.
Noninterest expense increased $455,000 from $3,792,000 at June 30, 2021 to $4,247,000 at June 30, 2022. The increase is primarily related to an increase in salary and employee benefits expense for the quarter. The majority of the increase in salaries expense is related to the recognized deferred costs of PPP lending during the quarter.
Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $452,000 compared to $410,000 one year prior. The increase in tax expense is due to higher revenue for the quarter.
Financial Condition
At June 30, 2022 total assets amounted to $717,433,000, an increase of 8.1% above total assets at December 31, 2021 of $663,766,000, an increase of $53,667,000. Total net loans increased $7,997,000 or 1.9% from $425,902,000 at December 31, 2021 to $433,899,000 at June 30, 2022. Total deposits at December 31, 2021 amounted to $598,659,000, compared to $656,985,000 at June 30, 2022, an increase of 9.7% or $58,326,000. The increase in deposits is attributable to organic growth.
Stockholders' equity totaled $57,553,000 at June 30, 2022 compared to $59,137,000 at December 31, 2021. The $1,584,000 decrease during the period is due to an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss offset by net income for 2022, net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan.
Non-Performing Assets
Non-performing assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans and foreclosed properties decreased from $1,757,000 at December 31, 2021 to $1,499,000 at June 30, 2022. The decrease is attributable to the sale of a foreclosed property during the quarter with a gain on sale of approximately $21,000 and the charge-off of a consumer nonaccrual loan and payments on existing nonaccrual loans. Following the sale, no foreclosed properties remain and therefore nonaccrual loans were $1,499,000 at June 30, 2022 compared to $1,730,000 at December 31, 2021. There were no new additions to nonaccruals loans during the quarter. The decrease in nonaccrual loans is attributable to the charge-off of the aforementioned consumer loan.
A loan is considered impaired if it is probable that the Bank will be unable to collect all amounts due under the contractual terms of the loan agreement. Impaired loans amounted to $2,279,000 June 30, 2021 compared to $2,915,000 at December 31, 2020. Loss exposure on impaired loans decreased from $204,000 at December 31, 2021 to $56,000 at June 30, 2022. The decrease is attributable to the charge-off of one consumer loan with a specific reserve of $198,000, offset by the addition of a specific reserve of $50,000 for an existing nonaccrual commercial real estate owner occupied loan.
The Bank historically makes a conscious effort to attempt work-out loan scenarios with past due customers. In some cases, loan restructuring is appropriate. Bank management has procedures and processes in place to identify, monitor, and report troubled debt restructurings. At June 30, 2022, troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") totaled $1.2 million and were spread among various loan categories. No new TDRs have been identified in 2022.
Capital Ratios
Bank of Botetourt qualified for and adopted the optional, simplified measure of capital adequacy, the community bank leverage ratio framework, consistent with Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. A qualifying community banking organization is defined as having less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, a leverage ratio greater than 9%, off-balance sheet exposures of 25% or less of total consolidated assets, and trading assets and liabilities of 5% or less of total consolidated assets. It also cannot be an advanced approaches institution. Bank of Botetourt qualified to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR"). As of June 30, 2022 Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 8.84% which is below the required regulatory minimum ratio. This compares to a CBLR ratio of 9.14% at December 31, 2021. The Bank is provided a two-quarter grace period, starting June 30, 2022 and ending December 31, 2022 to restore its ratio to 9%. If the Bank fails to meet the community bank leverage ratio qualifying criteria after the grace period, the Bank will opt out of the CBLR with the filing of the December 31, 2022 call report.
Paycheck Protection Program
Bank of Botetourt was a participant in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") initiated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Both rounds of PPP lending totaled $44,200,000, with $43,470,000 receiving forgiveness from the SBA through June 30, 2022. As a result, $730,000 thousand of PPP loans remain on the balance sheet at the end of the second quarter. Deferred PPP loan servicing fees totaled $92,000 at June 30, 2022 while the Bank recognized $368,000 in revenue during 2022.
Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates thirteen retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.
Bank of Botetourt
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
Loans and fees on loans
$ 10,385,000
$ 11,023,000
$ 5,179,000
$ 5,495,000
Investment securities:
U.S. Treasury and Government Agencies
311,000
43,000
196,000
32,000
Mortgage-backed securities
21,000
-
21,000
-
All other securities
353,000
148,000
194,000
78,000
Due from depository institutions
306,000
57,000
247,000
30,000
Federal Funds Sold
1,000
-
1,000
-
Total Interest income
11,377,000
11,271,000
5,838,000
5,635,000
Interest expense
Deposits
887,000
1,501,000
433,000
655,000
Other borrowings
-
36,000
-
36,000
Total Interest expense
887,000
1,537,000
433,000
691,000
Net Interest Income
10,490,000
9,734,000
5,405,000
4,944,000
Provision for loan losses
430,000
-
225,000
-
Net Interest Income after provision for loan losses
10,060,000
9,734,000
5,180,000
4,944,000
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
430,000
300,000
233,000
149,000
Securities brokerage and annuities
154,000
86,000
79,000
63,000
Other income, net of gains
1,869,000
1,566,000
970,000
628,000
Total noninterest income
2,453,000
1,952,000
1,282,000
840,000
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,831,000
3,192,000
1,913,000
1,695,000
Premises and fixed assets expense
870,000
776,000
441,000
398,000
Other expense
3,654,000
3,231,000
1,893,000
1,699,000
Total noninterest expense
8,355,000
7,199,000
4,247,000
3,792,000
Income before income taxes
4,158,000
4,487,000
2,215,000
1,992,000
Income tax expense
852,000
925,000
452,000
410,000
Net income
$ 3,306,000
$ 3,562,000
$ 1,763,000
$ 1,582,000
Basic earnings per share
$ 1.72
$ 1.87
$ 0.91
$ 0.83
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.72
$ 1.87
$ 0.91
$ 0.83
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.37
$ 0.36
$ 0.185
$ 0.18
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
1,927,195
1,907,717
1,930,282
1,910,543
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
1,927,195
1,907,717
1,930,282
1,910,543
Bank of Botetourt
(unaudited)
(audited)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and Due from banks
$ 8,540,000
$ 6,984,000
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
143,734,000
135,944,000
Federal funds sold
138,000
445,000
Total cash and cash equivalents
152,412,000
143,373,000
Investment securities available for sale
91,625,000
57,529,000
Investment securities held to maturity
9,950,000
8,950,000
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,872,000 at
433,899,000
425,902,000
June 30, 2022 and $5,674,000 at December 31, 2021
Loans held for sale
153,000
409,000
Premises and fixed assets, net
14,095,000
14,369,000
Other real estate owned
-
27,000
Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries
2,685,000
2,418,000
Other assets
12,614,000
10,789,000
Total assets
$ 717,433,000
$ 663,766,000
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 174,876,000
$ 85,623,000
Interest-bearing deposits
482,109,000
513,036,000
Total deposits
656,985,000
598,659,000
Other borrowings
-
3,000,000
Other liabilities
2,895,000
2,970,000
Total liabilities
659,880,000
604,629,000
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $1.50 par value; 2,500,000 shares
authorized; 1,933,875 and 1,921,995 issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2022 and at December 31, 2021
respectively
2,901,000
2,883,000
Additional paid-in capital
17,078,000
16,779,000
Retained earnings
43,898,000
41,304,000
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,324,000)
(1,829,000)
Total stockholders' equity
57,553,000
59,137,000
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 717,433,000
$ 663,766,000
View original content:
SOURCE Bank of Botetourt