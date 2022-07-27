Vial Announces Dr. Arvind Chaudhry of Summit Cancer Centers as a new member of Vial's Oncology CRO Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Arvind Chaudhry is joining Vial's Oncology Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). As a member of the Vial SAB, Dr. Chaudhry will lend his expertise to the Vial team as they launch and optimize their Oncology CRO .

Vial is a next-generation CRO on a mission to disrupt the clinical trials industry with best-in-class trial management and CRO services. The new Oncology CRO will distinguish itself by leveraging their tech-enabled trial management system that integrates eSource, ePRO, EDC and CTMS systems into a seamless operating system. In addition, their streamlined study startup processes, centralized pre-screening call center, and unparalleled approach to patient recruitment deliver a superior CRO experience for Oncology sponsors.

"At Summit Cancer Centers, I have worked tirelessly to ensure that clinical trials are a top priority. I do this work for a simple reason: trials advance our understanding of the field and bring new treatment options to patients. As a member of the Vial Oncology CRO SAB, I am excited to bring my expertise in running trials to bear in reimagining clinical trials infrastructure. I support Vial's efforts to deploy modern technology and take a new approach to running Oncology trials." said Dr. Chaudhry on joining the board.

Arvind Chaudhry, M.D. is the Director of Summit Cancer Centers and is a leading Principal Investigator in early-stage Oncology clinical trials. Having received his Oncology training at the National Cancer Institute, at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD, Dr. Chaudhry has conducted hundreds of clinical trials including on several novel agents that have been approved by the FDA.

About Vial: Vial's mission is to empower scientists to cure all human diseases. Vial has executed that vision by launching a next-generation CRO (with slated launches in Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , and a Neurology CRO), a site network ( Dermatology Clinical Trials , Ophthalmology Clinical Trials , Gastroenterology Clinical Trials , Women's Health Clinical Trials , Neurology Clinical Trials ), and technology platform ( VialConnect CTMS ) to accelerate research. Vial has over 125 employees and is based in San Francisco, California, and has contributed to over 750 trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

