SEATTLE REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE JOINS NATION'S FASTEST-GROWING PHYSICIAN-CENTRIC FAMILY-BUILDING PLATFORM, PINNACLE FERTILITY

TAMPA, Fla., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility (Pinnacle) has welcomed Seattle Reproductive Medicine (SRM), a leading fertility center headquartered in Seattle, Washington to their network of high-performing family building centers. For nearly two decades, SRM has helped grow families with comprehensive, expert fertility care. As a center of excellence, SRM brings a special blend of medical expertise, pioneering technology, and a large team including fourteen board-certified physicians, twelve advanced registered nurse practitioners, and six practice locations to the Pinnacle network.

"We are very excited and extremely honored to bring SRM into our organization as they provide an expansive and well-regarded fertility care program to patients as well as the entire Pinnacle network," states Andrew Mintz, CEO of Pinnacle Fertility, "by expanding our footprint in the Pacific Northwest and welcoming this distinguished team, we are deepening our commitment to leadership, collaboration, and providing the best reproductive care possible to our patients."

Pinnacle Fertility is the nation's fastest-growing physician-centered fertility care network, offering fertility-focused practices a platform for collaboration amongst physicians and medical leaders. Pinnacle's patient-first approach and passion for excellence continues to set the standard in fertility care.

"We considered the opportunity to join the Pinnacle Fertility network thoroughly and felt it was the best path forward for our organization and the patients we support," adds Dr. Paul Dudley, a leading physician at SRM. "For our patients, the care we provide remains the same high-touch experience we are known for. For our team members, we have a new opportunity to collaborate with medical thought leaders across the nation, access more resources and leading technology, and continue to grow in our field of healthcare. This all directly expands our mission to provide thoughtful, compassionate, patient-focused fertility care and that feels good!"

"We are excited for the opportunity to leverage the benefits of being a part of a larger network of clinics that celebrates physician leadership, fosters collaboration, offers excellence in medicine and champions success for patients across its programs," says Dr. Nancy Klein, a founding partner and physician at SRM. "Pinnacle creates more opportunities for patients to access the best reproductive care possible and understands the meaningful work we do every day to help make dreams of building a family possible."

SRM joins Pinnacle's other high performing fertility clinics across the country that focuses on providing access to care and exceptional outcomes to those needing fertility services. Cascadia Capital, LLC was the exclusive advisor for SRM and helped align goals during the process of joining Pinnacle Fertility.

About Pinnacle Fertility

Pinnacle Fertility is the nation's fastest-growing physician-centric fertility care platform, supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

About Seattle Reproductive Medicine

Seattle Reproductive Medicine (SRM) has provided exceptional and thoughtful fertility care in the Pacific Northwest for nearly two decades. SRM has welcomed more than 12,000+ babies into the world through its treatments for individuals and couples guiding its care with the core values of hope, teamwork, integrity, patient-focused and compassion. As a center of excellence, SRM's standards are stringent; using the most recent technology and methods to provide patients with the best chance of having a healthy baby with a team approach every step of the way. SRM is comprised of a robust expert team of fourteen doctors and six locations in the greater Seattle area.

