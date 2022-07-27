ProFrac Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

WILLOW PARK, Texas, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHC) ("ProFrac" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central.

When: Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central How: Live via phone – By dialing 412-902-0030 and asking for the ProFrac Holding

Corp. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below. Where: https://ir.pfholdingscorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 19, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13731713#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call https://ir.pfholdingscorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar for 90 days.

About ProFrac Holding Corp.

ProFrac Holding Corp. is a growth-oriented, vertically integrated and innovation-driven energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production ("E&P") of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. Founded in 2016, ProFrac was built to be the go-to service provider for E&P companies' most demanding hydraulic fracturing needs. ProFrac is focused on employing new technologies to significantly reduce "greenhouse gas" emissions and increase efficiency in what has historically been an emissions-intensive component of the unconventional E&P development process. For more information, please visit the ProFrac's website at www.pfholdingscorp.com.

Contacts: ProFrac Holding Corp. Lance Turner – Chief Financial Officer investors@profrac.com

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations Ken Dennard / Rick Black PFHC@dennardlascar.com

