Empower Energies Announces Execution of 24.3 MW of Renewable Energy Projects for Fortune 100 Client

Empower Energies has executed over 24 MW of renewable energy contracts for a Fortune 100 client. These projects will be built throughout Texas, Delaware, Arizona and Ohio and include solar parking canopies and rooftop solar projects. This portfolio is in addition to 18 projects that are in various stages of construction across the US with this client totaling over 60 MW. The new projects represent a continuation of this relationship that spans the nation as more markets become viable.

Empower Energies, Inc., headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, is a clean energy project solutions provider focused on applying the right mixTM of photovoltaic (PV) solar, combined heat and power (CHP), and energy optimization solutions - with financing - to meet the profitability, resiliency and sustainability objectives of hospitals, universities, municipalities, and schools, as well as multi-facility commercial and industrial organizations. For more information visit www.EmpowerEnergies.com (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to execute this additional 24 MW of projects," said Michael Belko, CEO of Empower Energies. "Empower Energies takes our mission to address climate change very seriously and this is a significant step toward that end. We strive to earn the trust of our clients every day and this portfolio demonstrates our client's confidence in Empower's ability to build beautiful, and critical, renewable energy projects."

Empower Energies specializes in a portfolio approach. For clients with multiple facilities, this model involves assessing these sites simultaneously to determine a priority of execution based on a client's unique finance and energy savings goals. Empower Energies' in-house finance, engineering, procurement, construction, and asset management teams ensure quality at every step of a project's lifecycle.

"Empower Energies continues to be the choice for Fortune 500 clients seeking national clean energy solutions to address ESG goals, and for those with more regional portfolios as well," said Patrick Corr, Chief Strategy Officer of Empower Energies. "I'm proud of this team's continual commitment to excellence from design and diligence though finance, construction, and operations of these projects. We are excited to continue to grow and execute on our clean energy mission."

Empower Energies has completed over 200 MW of clean energy projects nationwide, with over 800 MW of solar and storage projects currently in development. These include some of the largest commercial solar canopies on the planet for its Fortune 100 clients. Their leadership team, which include alumni of SunEdison, SolarCity, NRG and Tesla, represent a combined 1.7 GW in clean energy project experience.

