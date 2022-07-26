Woodbridge® Debuts First-to-Market Wine Sodas

First Ever Mashup of Classic Sodas and Crisp White Wine Launches This Summer In Convenient Ready-To-Drink Cans, Offering A New Way to 'Wine Your Way'

LODI, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Woodbridge® debuts Woodbridge Wine Soda: a first-of-its-kind wine experience in the United States that combines crisp white wine with the refreshing flavor, sweetness, and pop of everyone's favorite classic sodas. For consumers seeking convenient, approachable alcoholic beverages with more refreshing flavor than hard seltzers, Woodbridge Wine Soda is the perfect choice. These drinks enhance the satisfyingly sweet taste and refreshing fizz of Lemon Lime, Orange, and Grapefruit sodas with an extra layer of fruity flavors and aromas from crisp, high-quality California white wine in a convenient ready-to-drink can.

The introduction of Woodbridge Wine Soda creates a new and unique wine experience for consumers that makes wine more accessible and less intimidating. With a flavor-dominant, wine-recessive profile, Woodbridge Wine Sodas are the perfect beverage for people interested in new wine and beverage alcohol experiences that are high quality and fun, but low fuss. These beverages provide the convenience and sociability of hard seltzers without compromising on flavor.

"We at Woodbridge want to liberate drinkers to 'Wine Your Way' – to enjoy wine whenever, wherever, and however you want," says Serena Shrivastava, Brand Vice President of Woodbridge. "We know many drinkers want something other than traditional varietal wines, which inspired us to create Woodbridge Wine Sodas to provide consumers with a new way to experience and enjoy wine that is less formal and more fun. We are excited to bring this innovation to wine lovers nationwide and introduce a new way for consumers to explore the wine category."

The new Woodbridge Wine Soda variety six-pack comes in a recyclable box containing brightly colored 250ml cans in three flavors: Grapefruit, Lemon Lime, and Orange Soda – a perfect blend of quality white wine and natural flavors, at 7% ABV per serving.

Woodbridge was founded by legendary winemaker Robert Mondavi who was a champion of winemaking innovation and leader in establishing California's reputation for quality winemaking on a global scale. With more than 40 years of history dedicated to making quality wines for everyday enjoyment, Woodbridge proudly carries on its founder's core value of expanding wine culture in America by making great wines accessible to everyone for enjoyment whenever, wherever and however they want.

Woodbridge Wine Soda retails for a suggested retail price of $10.99 - $12.99 per six-pack Variety Pack and will be available starting this month on Drizly, InstaCart and at local retailers nationwide where Woodbridge is sold. Follow along @WoodbridgeWines #WineYourWay or visit WoodbridgeWines.com for more information.

About Woodbridge

After establishing his flagship winery in Napa, legendary winemaker Robert Mondavi founded Woodbridge Winery near his childhood home in Lodi, California to make great wine available at an everyday price. Mr. Mondavi's craftsmanship and pioneering vision raised the standard for American wine and has made Woodbridge one of the most beloved wines in the US. Our inclusive portfolio offers something for everyone: from classic, fruit-forward, food-friendly wines in sizes and formats to accommodate any lifestyle and occasion, to new innovations and flavor experiences like Woodbridge Wine Sodas, Sparkling Infusions and more. At Woodbridge, we believe there's only one rule when it comes to wine: enjoy it however, whenever and wherever you want. To learn more about Woodbridge wines, check out our food pairings & recipes ideas, learn about our new product lines and find our products near you, please visit www.WoodbridgeWines.com.

Please enjoy our wines responsibly. © 2022 Woodbridge Wines by Robert Mondavi, Acampo, CA.

