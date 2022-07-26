TeamViewer and Siemens to Innovate in the Product Lifecycle Management Space with Augmented and Mixed Reality solutions

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software to bring the power of TeamViewer's enterprise AR platform Frontline to Siemens' Teamcenter® software, a leading Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio. This collaboration allows Siemens' global customers to improve their product development process based on immersive experiences with interactive, 3D content connected to the digital twin of a product. The 3D models of products can be easily modified, enabling more teams across the product lifecycle to collaborate and thus driving more informed product decisions and innovation.

Immersive Mixed Reality experience with TeamViewer Frontline Spatial Module.Copyright: TeamViewer (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to collaborate with Siemens in the PLM space and to help their customers to increase their productivity, efficiency, and process quality. This strategic partnership underlines once more our leading position in cutting-edge technologies such as AR and MR and our relevance in the global tech ecosystem, which is a major driver for our growing enterprise business," said Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer.

"Providing our customers with rich, immersive experiences is key to broadening the adoption of the executable digital twin. Our collaboration with TeamViewer brings another way for our community of designers, engineers and managers to engage with their product data using the latest interactive Mixed Reality technology," said Tony Hemmelgarn, CEO and President, Siemens Digital Industries Software.

The Spatial module within TeamViewer's enterprise AR platform Frontline enables employees wearing Mixed Reality smart glasses such as the Microsoft HoloLens to execute tasks in a more intuitive, interactive way by providing them with digital information, three-dimensional elements and multimedia content in an Augmented or Mixed Reality environment. Virtual information or holograms are placed on top of objects in the real world to enrich each employee's reality for visual process guidance. Thanks to the built-in no code editor, process owners can easily manage and update the underlying workflows without including their IT department, for example create digital twins from CAD model data.

With the added TeamViewer Frontline Spatial module in Siemens' Teamcenter®, organizations can leverage their existing investment in CAD and PLM for increased productivity, efficiency, and process quality throughout the product development process and in aftermarket service and maintenance. It enables AR content creation based on PLM information without programming knowledge. The solution is expected to be available later this year.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 620,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,400 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Press Contact

Patrick Pickhan

Phone: +49 (0)7161 97200 10

E-mail: press@teamviewer.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TeamViewer