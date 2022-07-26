NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

RESTON, Va., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $433.3 million, or $123.65 per diluted share. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased 35% and 50%, respectively, when compared to 2021 second quarter net income of $321.3 million, or $82.45 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $2.66 billion, which increased 16% from $2.28 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, consolidated revenues were $5.04 billion, a 16% increase from $4.33 billion reported in 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $859.4 million, an increase of 51% when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $240.05, an increase of 65% from $145.53 per diluted share for 2021.

Homebuilding

New orders in the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 16% to 4,663 units, when compared to 5,521 units in the second quarter of 2021. The average sales price of new orders in the second quarter of 2022 was $471,600, an increase of 7% when compared with the second quarter of 2021. The cancellation rate in the second quarter of 2022 was 14% compared to 8% in the second quarter of 2021. Settlements in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 2% to 5,820 units, compared to 5,685 units in the second quarter of 2021. The average settlement price in the second quarter of 2022 was $448,400, an increase of 15% from the second quarter of 2021. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of June 30, 2022 decreased on a unit basis by 3% to 12,286 units and increased on a dollar basis by 8% to $5.82 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of June 30, 2021.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.61 billion in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 17% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.22 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2022 increased to 26.3%, compared to 22.6% in the second quarter of 2021. Gross profit margins were favorably impacted by the aforementioned increase in the average settlement price in the second quarter of 2022. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $544.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 44% when compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the second quarter of 2022 totaled $1.65 billion, an increase of 5% when compared to the second quarter of 2021. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $29.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 26% when compared to $39.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in secondary marketing gains.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was 24.5% and 24.6%, respectively, compared to 23.0% and 21.9% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $8.7 million and $17.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and $11.2 million and $28.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-four metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and related supply chain disruptions; general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)













Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Homebuilding:















Revenues

$ 2,610,062

$ 2,224,560

$ 4,919,289

$ 4,188,271 Other income

3,896

1,632

5,235

3,218 Cost of sales

(1,924,727)

(1,721,673)

(3,576,092)

(3,299,126) Selling, general and administrative

(132,432)

(113,406)

(261,942)

(234,825) Operating income

556,799

391,113

1,086,490

657,538 Interest expense

(11,852)

(12,850)

(24,656)

(25,856) Homebuilding income

544,947

378,263

1,061,834

631,682

















Mortgage Banking:















Mortgage banking fees

48,881

59,038

118,063

136,773 Interest income

2,772

2,209

4,846

4,241 Other income

1,303

988

2,375

1,855 General and administrative

(23,486)

(22,613)

(46,394)

(44,269) Interest expense

(405)

(420)

(767)

(811) Mortgage banking income

29,065

39,202

78,123

97,789

















Income before taxes

574,012

417,465

1,139,957

729,471 Income tax expense

(140,698)

(96,170)

(280,543)

(159,414)

















Net income

$ 433,314

$ 321,295

$ 859,414

$ 570,057

















Basic earnings per share

$ 131.84

$ 88.69

$ 257.65

$ 156.27

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 123.65

$ 82.45

$ 240.05

$ 145.53

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

3,287

3,623

3,336

3,648

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,504

3,897

3,580

3,917

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,483,445

$ 2,545,069 Restricted cash

60,695

60,730 Receivables

29,007

18,552 Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

2,138,456

1,777,862 Unsold lots and housing units

177,372

127,434 Land under development

16,274

12,147 Building materials and other

46,643

29,923



2,378,745

1,947,366









Contract land deposits, net

524,398

497,139 Property, plant and equipment, net

57,397

56,979 Operating lease right-of-use assets

68,323

59,010 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580

41,580 Other assets

233,987

229,018



4,877,577

5,455,443 Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

16,158

28,398 Restricted cash

3,403

2,519 Mortgage loans held for sale, net

335,624

302,192 Property and equipment, net

3,296

3,658 Operating lease right-of-use assets

13,405

9,758 Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347

7,347 Other assets

30,889

25,160



410,122

379,032 Total assets

$ 5,287,699

$ 5,834,475











NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 417,771

$ 336,560 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

388,179

435,860 Customer deposits

439,119

417,463 Operating lease liabilities

73,075

64,128 Senior notes

915,801

1,516,255



2,233,945

2,770,266 Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

47,868

51,394 Operating lease liabilities

14,220

10,437



62,088

61,831 Total liabilities

2,296,033

2,832,097









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares

issued as of both June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

206

206 Additional paid-in capital

2,498,123

2,378,191 Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of

both June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(16,710)

(16,710) Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710 Retained earnings

10,907,253

10,047,839 Less treasury stock at cost – 17,271,177 and 17,107,889 shares as of June 30,

2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

(10,413,916)

(9,423,858) Total shareholders' equity

2,991,666

3,002,378 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,287,699

$ 5,834,475











NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price New orders, net of cancellations:



























Mid Atlantic (1)

1,860

$ 535.1

2,090

$ 535.4

4,167

$ 531.8

4,381

$ 518.1 North East (2)

441

$ 503.7

394

$ 499.3

901

$ 513.5

834

$ 486.3 Mid East (3)

1,114

$ 410.5

1,320

$ 375.7

2,648

$ 403.6

3,115

$ 361.1 South East (4)

1,248

$ 420.0

1,717

$ 360.3

2,874

$ 421.6

3,505

$ 348.7 Total

4,663

$ 471.6

5,521

$ 440.2

10,590

$ 468.3

11,835

$ 424.4







































































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price Settlements:































Mid Atlantic (1)

2,292

$ 527.1

2,224

$ 471.4

4,472

$ 525.5

4,234

$ 468.7 North East (2)

472

$ 503.0

433

$ 446.3

820

$ 503.6

805

$ 441.5 Mid East (3)

1,356

$ 384.2

1,404

$ 340.6

2,566

$ 382.8

2,667

$ 338.6 South East (4)

1,700

$ 378.4

1,624

$ 310.7

3,176

$ 369.6

3,051

$ 309.8 Total

5,820

$ 448.4

5,685

$ 391.3

11,034

$ 445.8

10,757

$ 389.3







































As of June 30,





2022

2021





Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Backlog:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

4,613

$ 541.1

4,626

$ 517.7

North East (2)

1,050

$ 519.3

979

$ 485.7

Mid East (3)

3,109

$ 399.0

3,322

$ 364.8

South East (4)

3,514

$ 438.2

3,700

$ 359.0

Total

12,286

$ 473.9

12,627

$ 428.5























NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (Continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Average active communities:















Mid Atlantic (1)

155

153

153

156 North East (2)

38

32

36

33 Mid East (3)

121

126

125

133 South East (4)

92

109

91

110 Total

406

420

405

432







































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Homebuilding data:















New order cancellation rate

14.3 %

8.3 %

12.1 %

9.0 % Lots controlled at end of period









133,200

114,100

















Mortgage banking data:















Loan closings

$ 1,647,972

$ 1,565,095

$ 3,132,565

$ 2,977,974 Capture rate

84 %

89 %

85 %

89 %

















Common stock information:















Shares outstanding at end of period









3,284,153

3,579,190 Number of shares repurchased

61,078

78,452

207,132

164,975 Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 266,915

$ 376,941

$ 1,015,703

$ 754,366



















(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. (2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois (4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida

