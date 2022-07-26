Goulston & Storrs Receives Top Ranking in Private Wealth Law by Chambers USA High Net Worth Guide 2022; Five Attorneys Ranked as Leaders

BOSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, has received a top ranking in Private Wealth Law in Massachusetts in the 2022 edition of Chambers USA High Net Worth (HNW) Guide. Five Goulston & Storrs directors – Mark Balk, Mark Christopher, Andrew Rothstein, Marshall Senterfitt, and Mark Swirbalus – also ranked among the top attorneys in the directory.

Goulston & Storrs was one of only four firms to receive a Band 2 ranking in Private Wealth Law. Highly-regarded for handling trust and estate planning and administration for domestic and international clients, Goulston & Storrs' private client team "also has a particular expertise in contentious probate and fiduciary matters" and is known for "top quality work that is thoughtful and contextual."

In the Private Wealth Disputes category, Mark Swirbalus, co-chair of Goulston & Storrs' Litigation group, and Marshall Senterfitt received top rankings. According to Chambers, Swirbalus is an "outstanding" trust and estates litigator who is "smart, reasonable and practical, but zealous in representation for clients." Senterfitt "totally instills confidence" and is "thoughtful and careful and as good a probate and general civil litigator as you will find."

In the Private Wealth Law category, Mark Christopher was ranked with Chambers noting that he "advocates with heart and energy" in trust and estate administration and fiduciary litigation matters. Andrew Rothstein, who co-chairs the firm's Private Client & Trust Group, also ranked for his "tax efficient wealth planning for families." Rothstein is "good at explaining things and following through so the client is sure what they want to do." Finally, Mark Balk was recognized with Chambers highlighting that his "excellent reputation as a thoughtful advisor to high net worth families is well deserved."

The Chambers USA HNW Guide to the world's leading private wealth advisors is culled from thousands of in-depth interviews with clients to assess the reputations and expertise of business lawyers worldwide. Rankings are based on technical legal ability, client service, depth of team, commercial vision and business understanding, diligence, and value for money.

