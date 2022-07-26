Decisions Releases More Intelligent Process Automation with its Version 8 Platform: Combines Mining Agents with Process Automation to Lead the Automation Revolution

The Version 8 platform also includes containerization for more cost-effective and scalable deployment options

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions announced today the release of Version 8, the latest version of its intelligent process automation platform. Leading the automation revolution, Version 8 will support digital transformation efforts with process mining and containerization.

Combining a no-code automation tool with process mining agents allows IT professionals and subject matter experts to evaluate the health of their business processes, including where to focus their automation efforts. Mining agents pinpoint problems within a process, analyze them, and reveal opportunities to optimize processes to bridge the gap between the ideal process and the real one. This complete feedback loop provides an ongoing cycle for business process improvement.

"Using our customer feedback to drive the product roadmap, Version 8 is another milestone in achieving our complete intelligent process automation vision," stated Decisions Co-founder and CTO Heath Oderman. "Process mining with process automation and containerization gives IT architects freedom, flexibility, and confidence that their architecture can drive real improvements in business performance."

Mining agents encompasses:

Process analyzer to transform event logs into an interactive process map

Process dashboard to monitor dozens of pre-built and custom KPIs

Compliance checker to assess adherence to process execution guidelines

Variant explorer to highlight aberrant behavior throughout multiple processes

Cost analyzer to visualize costs of activities and their associated resources

Process simulator to test for likely outcomes prior to implementing process redesigns

Containerization is an immediate cost-saving measure for IT departments, allowing system architects to scale up data or demand when they need it. This scalable deployment option removes unnecessary hosting costs as the Decisions platform can be fully containerized in the cloud, removing the weight and cost of servers. In beta tests with customers who used containerization to ramp up during end-of-month accounting peaks, they noted potential savings of 40% in IT operating costs.

Another feature within Version 8 is multi-tenancy, bringing the capability of a broader array of hosting options for high-security environments.

More information about Version 8 can be found here , as well as additional details about Decisions process mining features.

About Decisions

With the Decisions no-code automation platform you can fix the customer experience, modernize legacy systems, ensure regulatory compliance, and automate anything in your business. We help people who know what to do, get it done, and change their world. Visit Decisions.com to learn more about the Automation Revolution.

