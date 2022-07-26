COMCAST RISE, NATIONAL INITIATIVE TO SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES, AWARDS 100 ALLEGHENY COUNTY BUSINESSES WITH $10,000 GRANTS

To date, Comcast RISE has awarded more than $16 million in grants and $75 million in in-kind support for marketing and technology services, impacting more than 9,500 entrepreneurs nationwide

PITTSBURGH, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today announced it will award $1 million in total grants to 100 Allegheny County small businesses owned by women and people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian American owners, among others. The recipients are among more than 9,500 entrepreneurs nationwide who have been selected through the Comcast RISE program, which provides marketing, technology, and capital support to small business owners.

Comcast RISE and the Comcast RISE Investment Fund initially launched in 2020 as a response to help small business owners of color who were hardest hit by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2021, Comcast announced a major expansion to eligibility, enabling all women-owned small businesses nationwide to apply. This expansion built on the program's success and aims to help address the persistent inequities women continue to face in accessing the resources and funding that are critical to success.

"Congratulations to the small businesses which will be receiving grants through the Comcast RISE Investment Fund," said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. "It's no secret that the pandemic impacted our small businesses the most, and we thank Comcast for recognizing their challenges and the need with this program. Thanks to these resources, we look forward to having these entrepreneurs as part of our community for years to come."

"The Pittsburgh businesses who benefit from Comcast's $1 million in grants are hard-working, vital contributors to our community," said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. "These grants are investments for our future and are key to helping transform Pittsburgh and create new pathways to prosperity and a thriving city."

With today's announcement, 100 selected businesses will each receive a $10,000 grant. Allegheny County's grant recipients include:

Creative Hair Solutions, Allison Park

Embrago LLC, Allison Park

ESSPA INC, Aspinwall

BLINKFLY LLC, Bethel Park

East Side Laser Center, Braddock

Digital Bridges Pittsburgh LLC, Brentwood

More Than Words Fine Papers LLC, Carnegie

Precision Copy Products Incorporated, Clairton

Meles Party Planning, East Liberty

HARRMONEE LLC, East Pittsburgh

Waku Waku Baby Co, Glenshaw

Carlton Speaks LLC, Homestead

Local Motion PGH, Homestead

Nina Lees Hair Studio, Homestead

Una Biologicals, Homewood

DTL Inc, Jefferson Hills

Barber Parlor, McKees Rocks

FAITH Construction Company, McKees Rocks

PMA Tattoo LLC, McKees Rocks

Wood by Design LLC, McKees Rocks

Sprezzatura Pgh LLC, Millvale

RRELITESERVICES LLC, Monroeville

Mount Lebanon Academy, Mount Lebanon

Trzade Salon LLC, Mount Oliver

Kiwi Speech LLC, Oakmont

Jade Scott Design, Penn Hills

Sweet Inspirations LLC, Penn Hills

Helios Solutions Group LLC, Pine

360 Café, Pittsburgh

A For the People Insurance Agency, Pittsburgh

Adey Designs, Pittsburgh

African Cuisine LLC, Pittsburgh

All Bodies Welcome Yoga LLC, Pittsburgh

Amazing Journeys LLC, Pittsburgh

And Flowers LLC, Pittsburgh

Baked True North LLC, Pittsburgh

Behaivior LLC, Pittsburgh

Beyond Bedtime Books, Pittsburgh

Cabaret LLC, Pittsburgh

Casey Droege Cultural Productions, Pittsburgh

Coach Keem Fitness and Performance Training LLC, Pittsburgh

Cobbler World LLC, Pittsburgh

Confections by Casey Renee LLC, Pittsburgh

Constellation Coffee, Pittsburgh

Crisp Forensic Counseling LLC, Pittsburgh

Crust Worthy LLC, Pittsburgh

Family Spinner LLC, Pittsburgh

First Sip Brew LLC, Pittsburgh

Fox Chapel Day Spa, Pittsburgh

Global Wordsmiths LLC, Pittsburgh

Go Phleb LLC, Pittsburgh

Green Empress Juice Company, Pittsburgh

Happy Day Dessert Factory LLC, Pittsburgh

I Dream a World LLC, Pittsburgh

IT's 4 Me, Pittsburgh

Kabab N Curry Inc, Pittsburgh

KidzRide LLC, Pittsburgh

Laced Beauty Bar LLC, Pittsburgh

Levels Agency LLC, Pittsburgh

love Pittsburgh Co, Pittsburgh

Malaika Learning Center LLC, Pittsburgh

Mayfly Market LLC, Pittsburgh

MJ Management, Pittsburgh

New Mainstream Massage, Pittsburgh

Nollapelli Inc, Pittsburgh

Nurie Sushi Inc, Pittsburgh

Otto Finn LLC, Pittsburgh

Palermo Photo, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh FIT East LLC, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh News Inc, Pittsburgh

Post Script Productions LLC, Pittsburgh

Print Management LLC, Pittsburgh

Purposefully Soaring Counseling Services LLC, Pittsburgh

Pyramid Pgh LLC, Pittsburgh

Quinerly Financial Group LLC, Pittsburgh

Rebound Planner LLC, Pittsburgh

Reliable Technology LLC, Pittsburgh

Reset Fitness LLC, Pittsburgh

Riversides Sales Group LLC, Pittsburgh

Status Ent, Pittsburgh

Stories Like Me LLC, Pittsburgh

Tana Ethiopian Cuisine LLC, Pittsburgh

The Care Based Leadership Collaborative LLC, Pittsburgh

The Coop Chicken and Waffles LLC, Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Juice Company, Pittsburgh

The Smokey City's 412 BBQ LLC, Pittsburgh

Tyler Collier Associates LLC, Pittsburgh

USA Professional Karate Studio, Pittsburgh

YOGAMOTIF LLC, Pittsburgh

Zashes Lashes LLC, Pittsburgh

The Gilded Girl LLC, Sewickley

Art in Motion Pittsburgh LLC, Sharpsburg

Wildess LLC, Tarentum

Pinks Tiny Paws LLC, Verona

Mommalicious LLC, West Mifflin

A Mothers Boutique LLC, Wexford

Bottom Line Financial Services Inc, Wexford

Megan M Stock DMD PC, Wexford

Global Human Performance LLC, Wilkinsburg

Lovett Sundries LLC, Wilkinsburg

"The cooks here at Sprezzatura express profound gratitude for the Comcast RISE grant, which will allow our team to lift our heads up from the restaurant industry grind and think forwardly about how we can help meet food access needs in our community," said Jennifer Saffron, owner of Sprezzatura. "How might our kitchen and cafe serve catering clients and cafe patrons as well as ensure that all are welcome to the table for a dignified meal? It's a real question in need of an answer, especially during these times. The Comcast RISE grant provides critical resources for independent entrepreneurs like our sustainable, woman-owned restaurant to make good on a triple bottom line – people, planet, and profit."

"As we continue to rebuild from the effects of the pandemic, small businesses still need our support. They are the backbone of our local communities, and we must take every opportunity to help them not only survive, but to thrive," said Toni Murphy, Senior Vice President, Comcast's Keystone Region. "When we launched Comcast RISE in 2020, we knew a profound need existed in many of the communities we serve, and we have now seen firsthand how the resources from Comcast RISE are continuing to benefit small businesses two and a half years since the program's inception."

To date, Comcast RISE has awarded more than $16 million in grants and $75 million in in-kind support for marketing and technology services, impacting more than 9,500 entrepreneurs in 704 cities across 37 states. By the end of 2022, 13,000 businesses across the country are expected to benefit from the Comcast RISE initiative, either through the grant program or from the resources provided through Effectv, the advertising division of Comcast Cable, and Comcast Business. In addition to the financial and business support services provided, a key part of the program is ensuring the long-term sustainability of businesses. To help address this, Comcast invests in and partners with organizations such as Ureeka to provide ongoing mentorship and resources to help small businesses succeed over the long term.

Comcast RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment and is part of Project UP, the company's comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

More information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.

