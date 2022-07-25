Idaho Lottery Celebrates Successful Launch of Industry's First-Ever Scratch FXtra™ Family of Games

WINNIPEG, MB, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") congratulates the Idaho Lottery ("the Lottery") on being the world's first jurisdiction to introduce a family of games featuring Pollard Banknote's Scratch FXtra™ print innovation, which combines captivating Scratch FX® patterns with holographic images to create dazzling tickets unlike anything else available at retail.

With four games spanning multiple price points—$5 Jack of Clubs, $10 Queen of Hearts, $20 King of Diamonds, and $30 Ace of Spades—this game family offers something for every Idaho Lottery player.

Launched in May 2022, players quickly appreciated the appeal of these distinctive offerings that are complemented by captivating artwork and exciting game play.

Comparing sales of these products to the Lottery's other regular game families yields unequivocal results: the collective five-week sales of this game quartet were 72% higher than the average of all other regular game families launched by the Lottery since 2012, which together totaled 23% of scratch game revenue for the period. By comparison, these game families typically contribute approximately 16% of Idaho Lottery sales during their initial five-week runs.

"This Scratch FXtra™ family of games is a clear winner for us," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "This unique concept in design and execution exemplifies our collaborative partnership with Pollard Banknote. These creative and innovative new games provide Idahoans with engaging and responsible entertainment which ultimately provides for our Do Good initiatives that benefit all of Idaho."

"The Idaho Lottery has always championed innovation," said Krista Stepa-Ammeter, Director, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "We are delighted the Lottery acted on our recommendation to incorporate Scratch FXtra™ into its latest family of games. Coupled with a bold, colorful design, these card-themed tickets capitalize on the upswing in casino-style scratch games in recent years, while helping the Lottery break new ground with a first-in-class offering."

Pollard Banknote started partnering with the Idaho Lottery in 2012, providing pioneering products and research-based strategic advice and recommendations that have helped accelerate its scratch ticket product category. Sales of these tickets have increased 84% since our collaboration began, with Pollard Banknote-printed games playing a significant role in this growth. In 2021, Pollard Banknote was awarded the Lottery's primary printing contract and has continued to support the Lottery across multiple facets of its business.

The Idaho Lottery responsibly provides entertaining games with a high degree of integrity to maximize proceeds for public education in the State. Since its inception in 1989, the Lottery has returned more than $1.1 billion to the State's public schools and buildings. For more information, please visit idaholottery.com.

