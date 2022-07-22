RMI BUILDS CARBON DIOXIDE REMOVAL EXPERTISE THROUGH NEW INITIATIVE

RMI has acquired The Climate Map to build internal expertise on carbon dioxide removal and assess its long-term role in a climate-secure future, alongside necessary emissions reduction efforts.

BOULDER, Colo., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RMI, formerly Rocky Mountain Institute, is acquiring The Climate Map, a nonprofit that conducts comprehensive science-based assessments of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) solutions, and develops roadmaps for the responsible research, development, and deployment of those solutions.

RMI has acquired The Climate Map to build internal expertise on carbon dioxide removal

CDR refers to the removal of carbon dioxide from the air or the oceans (as opposed to point-source carbon capture, which involves the capture of carbon emissions from fossil fuel plants and industry). RMI is committing more resources and expertise to CDR to better understand the CDR field and catalyze its development in an equitable and sustainable way.

RMI's CDR initiative will assess CDR's long-term role and collaborate with leading global researchers and practitioners to mobilize action on critical projects and priorities to advance CDR, alongside the emissions reduction efforts that remain critical to climate stability.

"While policy, markets, and the solution landscape should be focused on deploying the cheapest and most effective resources first, the CDR industry is the waste management industry of this century and will need to grow in order to prevent catastrophic climate change," said Jon Creyts, chief program officer, RMI.

RMI's acquisition of The Climate Map and the launch of its new CDR hub is supported by leading philanthropists, corporations, and venture capitalists active in the CDR ecosystem, including the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, Stripe Climate, Preston-Werner Foundation, Protocol Labs, and Lowercarbon Capital.

Learn more about RMI's CDR work at https://rmi.org/carbon-dioxide-removal/

For media inquiries please contact:

Marissa Gantman, Strategic Communications Director, RMI – mgantman@rmi.org

About RMI

RMI is an independent nonprofit founded in 1982 that transforms global energy systems through market-driven solutions to align with a 1.5°C future and secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future for all. We work in the world's most critical geographies and engage businesses, policymakers, communities, and NGOs to identify and scale energy system interventions that will cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 50 percent by 2030. RMI has offices in Basalt and Boulder, Colorado; New York City; Oakland, California; Washington, D.C.; and Beijing.

More information on RMI can be found at www.rmi.org or follow us on Twitter @RockyMtnInst.

View original content:

SOURCE Rocky Mountain Institute