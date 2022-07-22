NEW CRESCENT HILLS COMMUNITY BRINGS HIGH-QUALITY LENNAR DESIGN AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE TO SAN ANTONIO'S LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE MARKET

SAN ANTONIO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has opened the Welcome Home Center and sales office for Crescent Hills. The 170-acre, 546-home masterplanned community sits just four miles from Lackland Air Force Base, offering Lennar's trademark quality at a competitive price. Home shoppers are encouraged to visit the community today and tour their 4 bed 2 bath model home. For more information, click here.

"Crescent Hills has something for everyone – from new homebuyers and growing families to those downsizing for a simpler lifestyle," said Lennar Division President Brian Barron. "Its location, close to Lackland Air Force Base, local recreational attractions, and metro San Antonio as a whole, makes it easy to build a life in this charming community."

Homes at Crescent Hills range from 925 to 1,874 square feet, with two to four bedrooms and one to two and a half baths. One- and two-story designs from Lennar's popular Stonehill, Cottage, Watermill and Belmar collections feature the latest home floorplans, offering generous living and kitchen spaces, and resort-style master suites. Pricing begins in the low $200,000s.

All homes come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Crescent Hills, this includes granite countertops and backsplashes, designer cabinetry, GE® stainless steel appliances, low-VOC interior paint and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures. The new homes will also include luxury vinyl flooring throughout, gas appliances, energy star certified tankless hot water heaters and 42" kitchen cabinets.

Residents of Crescent Hills will have exclusive access to a private community swimming pool with shaded structures for sunny afternoons. The location is also within close reach to numerous recreation spots, including Millers Pond, Pearsall Park, Salas Family Park and Sea World theme park.

For commuting residents, Crescent Hills is minutes from Interstates 410 and 35, providing direct access to the entire metro San Antonio market.

Children living at Crescent Hills will be served by the award-winning Southwest ISD School District, which prides itself in its wide range of college and career-ready programs.

The Crescent Hills Welcome Home Center and sales office is located at 6911 Solar Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78252. For more information, call (210) 393-8095 or visit the Crescent Hills Community Website­ or www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

Danielle.Tocco@Lennar.com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

