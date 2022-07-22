ASHLEY PARTNERS WITH MUST MINISTRIES TO SUPPORT FAMILIES IN POVERTY IN THE LOCAL ATLANTA AREA

Furniture Donation to local, Atlanta, non-profit part of Ashley Sleep launch

ATLANTA, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with MUST Ministries, Ashley Furniture has donated more than $39,000 in retail value of bedroom furniture, accents and accessories and their newest Ashley Sleep lineup of mattresses to a local, Atlanta-based organization who is devoted to transforming lives and communities. MUST Ministries is a nonprofit located in Atlanta serving those in poverty in eight Metro-Atlanta counties for 51 years and providing families with aid in poverty, lack of housing and help to earn a new beginning. This comprehensive organization operates solely on donations and ensures that they are "serving our neighbors in need."

Ashley (PRNewswire)

"We are so grateful to Ashley for providing our families experiencing homelessness with furniture for their new homes," said MUST Ministries, VP of Housing, Falecia Stewart. "Most of these families come to us with just the clothes on their backs. Having their homes furnished by Ashley means so much to them, and so much to MUST. The furniture will specifically support our new housing programs in Paulding County as well as Cherokee County, which provide two- and three-bedroom units to clients being served through our Permanent Supportive Housing program."

On July 21, Ashley welcomed 54 guests to the Ashley Sleep Bed & Breakfast Experience in Atlanta, GA. Guests were the first to experience the full assortment of the new Ashley Sleep mattresses inclusive of Essentials, Gruve and Align. The immersive experience also allowed guests to not only interact with the new Ashley Sleep mattresses, but also take part in activations such as a DIY face mask bar, custom sleep masks and hand-crafted matcha lattes. The event also focused on educational elements highlighting the importance of sleep and the health and wellness benefits that come with a good night's rest.

"It is a privilege to be able to donate to MUST Ministries, to say the least," said Kelly Davis, Senior Director of Marketing Strategy at Ashley. "Our purpose here at Ashley is 'to inspire the love of home and enrich the lives of those around us' and I believe this donation is doing just that. We are so grateful that we can be a small part of the MUST Ministries families' new beginnings."

About Ashley

Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,075 locations in 64 countries.

Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley online at www.ashley.com "Like" Ashley on Facebook, follow on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, or see our design-focused boards on Pinterest.

About MUST Ministries

MUST Ministries is a nonprofit, faith-based organization helping people break the cycle of poverty. MUST provides basic needs to more than 55,000 people a year, including groceries, hot meals, housing, emergency shelter, healthcare clinics, workforce development, toy shops, children's summer lunches, clothing and more. All services are free and provided without regard to income, race or religious beliefs.

Media Contact:

Carolina Ribble

cribble@ashleyfurniture.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ashley HomeStores, LTD.