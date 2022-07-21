Partnership to Promote Copyright Compliance Announced Between MPLC and the American Hotel Lodging Association

LOS ANGELES and WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLC and the American Hotel Lodging Association (AHLA) today jointly announced that they have entered into a partnership to support audiovisual copyright compliance in member hotel locations.

MPLC and AHLA will work together to teach members strategies for using movies and TV to increase business.

The partnership establishes a framework by which MPLC and AHLA will work together to teach members strategies for using movies and TV to increase business, and also to advise members of the risks of failing to comply with copyright laws. Ideas and information will be shared via an MPLC educational strategy that will include direct marketing and online outreach. In addition, MPLC has committed to providing a special member rate on its Umbrella License® for association members.

"Public performances of audiovisual works are a common part of hotel operations and can help enhance the guest experience," said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. "We are proud to have MPLC as an AHLA Allied member, and we appreciate that they offer a generous discount to AHLA member hotels. With a license from MPLC, hotels can ensure legal compliance, while supporting the artists behind the movies and shows they enjoy."

Since its founding in 1986, MPLC has taken an educational approach to the licensing of television, movies, and other audiovisual content, forging partnerships with industry associations in a variety of verticals to educate businesses about copyright compliance.

"We are excited to be working with the American Hotel Lodging Association," said Dave Davis, Chief Commercial Officer at MPLC. "They are committed to ensuring the success of America's hotel industry. One component of that is helping their members find creative ways to bring the magic of movies and TV to their businesses in a cost-effective way, all while ensuring copyright compliance."

According to the US Copyright Act, Title 17 of the United States Code, copyrighted movies, television, and other audiovisual content originally intended for personal, private use, require a public performance license when exhibited in public. Showing audiovisual content in auto dealerships and other public spaces via broadcast, cable, or satellite television; DVDs, downloads, or streaming services requires a public performance license.

About the American Hotel Lodging Association:

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the sole national association representing all segments of the U.S. lodging industry. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at www.ahla.com.

About MPLC:

MPLC is the global leader in non-theatrical licensing, supporting legal public performances of film, television, and other audiovisual content in more than 40 countries around the world. Under the Umbrella License®, a blanket license for public performance, MPLC represents rights holders ranging from major Hollywood studios to independent producers. MPLC licensees include government, corporations, and non-profit organizations. Hundreds of thousands of locations around the world publicly perform content legally with the Umbrella License.

