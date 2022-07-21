MicroOLED Achieves Development Milestone, Releases ActiveLook 2.0, Enables Display Customization via Garmin Data Fields in Sports Eyewear

ActiveLook 2.0 improves functionality and user experience with data projected into field of view for endurance athletes

GRENOBLE, France and BOSTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroOLED, the company that specializes in the design, production and marketing of OLED microdisplays, today announced ActiveLook 2.0, a new version of its iOS and Android applications. ActiveLook 2.0 significantly improves the functionality and experience of ActiveLook enabled eyewear, and enhances the user's ability to customize the data that is projected in their field of view. ActiveLook 2.0 is part of the open ActiveLook development platform to create breakthrough near-eye display applications, and offers a new way for app developers, as well as companies focused on eyewear, sporting goods, and technology, to quickly deploy "Light AR" (Light Augmented Reality) solutions. ActiveLook 2.0 also provides improved user interface (UI), a more robust software development kit (SDK), and improved Bluetooth low energy (BLE) connections.

ActiveLook Image in ENGO Eyewear. (PRNewswire)

"Deploying ActiveLook via Garmin Data Fields enables Garmin users to gain real-time access to all the great sensor data available within the Garmin ecosystem" says Xavier Bonjour, director of marketing and partnerships at MicroOLED. "Instant, intuitive access to real-time performance data is a game changer for endurance athletes – in training and in competition. Speed, distance, cadence, elapsed time, heart rate, power – these are just a few of the data types users can see in their natural field of view, without slowing down to look at their watch or bike computer. ActiveLook compatible products give athletes the ability to see performance status, at a glance. The new implementation of Garmin Data Fields enables users to personalize their display like never before."

Features and benefits of ActiveLook 2.0 include:

Real-time intuitive "heads up" display of critical sports data, without distraction

ActiveLook hardware provides lightweight, excellent brightness, and best in class battery life of 10-12 hours

Garmin Data Field integration enables any available data to appear in the user's natural field of view, using a wide range of Garmin sports watches or cycling computers

ActiveLook 2.0 is now available in the App Store and Google Play at no cost. ActiveLook compatible glasses, presently offered by ENGO, Julbo, and Cosmo, are required. For more information on ActiveLook visit www.activelook.net

About MicroOLED

MicroOLED specializes in the design, production and marketing of OLED microdisplays for near-eye applications (outdoor optical equipment, night vision glasses, ocular equipment for medical devices, augmented reality glasses, etc.). MicroOLED is a key partner of the world's top technology integrators with a unique technology that combines high resolution, high brightness and low energy consumption. MicroOLED is the leading player in Europe and number two worldwide in its historical markets. The company is now looking to extend leadership in the sports market with ActiveLook(R), its open platform for "Light AR" solutions. For more information visit www.microoled.net

