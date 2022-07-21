HERITAGE FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND DECLARES REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND

  • Net income was $18.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $19.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 and $32.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Loans receivable grew $52.9 million, or 1.4% (5.6% annualized), in the second quarter of 2022; excluding SBA PPP loan repayments of $53.6 million, loans receivable grew $106.5 million, or 2.8% (11.2% annualized).
  • Expanded our existing presence in the Portland-Vancouver MSA and gained an important entry into the Eugene, Oregon market through the hiring of four experienced banking teams, including commercial relationship managers, deposit relationship managers, support staff and leadership.
  • Net interest margin increased to 3.04% for the second quarter of 2022 from 2.84% for the first quarter of 2022.
  • The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.14% at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.22% at March 31, 2022 and 0.32% at December 31, 2021.
  • Noninterest expense to average total assets, annualized, was 1.94% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1.95% for the first quarter of 2022 and 2.06% for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on July 20, 2022.

OLYMPIA, Wash, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $19.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $32.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 were $0.52 compared to $0.56 for the first quarter of 2022 and $0.90 for the second quarter of 2021.

Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "We are pleased with the positive progress we are seeing in loan growth as well as the continuing improvement in the underlying credit quality of our loan portfolio. We are beginning to see the benefits of our asset sensitivity and core deposit base in the current rate environment, which is noticeable in our increased net interest margin this quarter.

We are also excited about the new teams we hired to expand our production capabilities in the Portland-Vancouver MSA and Eugene, Oregon. These are attractive markets for us to grow loans and deposits, and the teams of bankers are a natural fit with the Heritage culture.

During the second quarter, we closed on the financing of Northwest Housing Alternatives' (a leading Oregon-wide affordable housing provider headquartered in the Portland Metro area) 42-unit Trillium House Project in Warrenton, Oregon, a coastal community which is underserved in affordable housing. The construction loan was $11.6 million and the structure included our first Agricultural Worker Housing Tax Credit investment in addition to a Low Income Housing Tax Credit investment. We are pleased with the success of our efforts to positively impact housing in the markets we serve."

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:


As of or for the Quarter Ended


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


June 30,
2021


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income

$          18,584


$          19,757


$          32,702

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)

$          21,357


$          19,762


$          26,166

Diluted earnings per share

$               0.52


$               0.56


$               0.90

Return on average assets (2)

1.01 %


1.08 %


1.85 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1) (2)

1.16 %


1.08 %


1.48 %

Return on average common equity (2)

9.19 %


9.47 %


15.69 %

Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)

13.68 %


13.83 %


22.94 %

Net interest margin (2)

3.04 %


2.84 %


3.44 %

Cost of total deposits (2)

0.09 %


0.09 %


0.10 %

Efficiency ratio

62.57 %


64.38 %


58.18 %

Noninterest expense to average total assets (2)

1.94 %


1.95 %


2.06 %

Total assets

$     7,316,467


$     7,483,814


$     7,105,672

Loans receivable, net

$     3,834,368


$     3,780,845


$     4,155,968

Total deposits

$     6,330,190


$     6,491,500


$     6,074,385

Loan to deposit ratio (3)

61.2 %


58.9 %


69.3 %

Book value per share

$            22.94


$            23.40


$            23.77

Tangible book value per share (1)

$            15.83


$            16.27


$            16.76

Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (4)

$            17.59


$            17.25


$            16.32



(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2)

Annualized.

(3)

Loans receivable divided by total deposits.

(4)

Accumulated other comprehensive income or loss ("AOCI").

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $582.7 million, or 37.0%, to $994.1 million at June 30, 2022 from $1.58 billion at March 31, 2022 due primarily to the increase in investment securities and secondarily due to a decrease in deposits.

The following table provides information regarding our investment securities at the dates indicated:


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022




Balance


% of

Total


Balance


% of

Total


Change


% Change


(Dollars in thousands)

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value:

U.S. government and agency securities

$         65,668


3.6 %


$         39,555


2.7 %


$         26,113


66.0 %

Municipal securities

200,010


11.1


210,239


14.4


(10,229)


(4.9)

Residential CMO and MBS

398,156


22.1


358,409


24.5


39,747


11.1

Commercial CMO and MBS

493,620


27.4


404,505


27.7


89,115


22.0

Corporate obligations

5,978


0.3


2,009


0.1


3,969


197.6

Other asset-backed securities

24,156


1.3


25,207


1.7


(1,051)


(4.2)

Total

$   1,187,588


65.8 %


$   1,039,924


71.1 %


$       147,664


14.2 %













Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost:

U.S. government and agency securities

$       150,960


8.4 %


$       150,973


10.3 %


$               (13)


— %

Residential CMO and MBS

159,007


8.8


54,486


3.7


104,521


191.8

Commercial CMO and MBS

305,686


17.0


216,754


14.9


88,932


41.0

Total

$       615,653


34.2 %


$       422,213


28.9 %


$       193,440


45.8 %













Total investment securities

$   1,803,241


100.0 %


$   1,462,137


100.0 %


$       341,104


23.3 %

Total investment securities increased $341.1 million, or 23.3%, to $1.80 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.46 billion at March 31, 2022 due primarily to purchases to deploy excess liquidity into higher yielding assets.

The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


Change


Balance


% of Total


Balance


% of Total


Amount


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial business:












Commercial and industrial

$       698,828


18.0 %


$       651,523


17.1 %


$         47,305


7.3 %

SBA PPP

11,334


0.3


64,962


1.7


(53,628)


(82.6)

Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE")

950,699


24.6


935,705


24.5


14,994


1.6

Non-owner occupied CRE

1,515,796


39.1


1,505,483


39.4


10,313


0.7

Total commercial business

3,176,657


82.0


3,157,673


82.7


18,984


0.6

Residential real estate

265,382


6.9


223,442


5.8


41,940


18.8

Real estate construction and land development:












Residential

90,546


2.3


83,529


2.2


7,017


8.4

Commercial and multifamily

128,060


3.3


138,583


3.6


(10,523)


(7.6)

Total real estate construction and land development

218,606


5.6


222,112


5.8


(3,506)


(1.6)

Consumer

213,419


5.5


217,951


5.7


(4,532)


(2.1)

Loans receivable

3,874,064


100.0 %


3,821,178


100.0 %


52,886


1.4

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(39,696)




(40,333)




637


(1.6)

Loans receivable, net

$    3,834,368




$    3,780,845




$         53,523


1.4 %

Loans receivable grew $52.9 million, or 1.4% (5.6% annualized), in the second quarter of 2022. New loans funded during the second and first quarter of 2022 were $242.4 million and $226.0 million, respectively, including purchased residential real estate loans of $27.3 million and $42.2 million, respectively. Loan repayments were $136.5 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $140.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, exclusive of SBA PPP loan repayments, net deferred fees, and net acquired discounts.

Total deposits decreased $161.3 million, or 2.5%, from March 31, 2022. The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


Change


Balance


% of Total


Balance


% of Total


Amount


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest demand deposits

$    2,325,139


36.7 %


$    2,393,972


36.9 %


$        (68,833)


(2.9) %

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,977,527


31.3


2,018,032


31.1


(40,505)


(2.0)

Money market accounts

1,062,178


16.8


1,099,539


16.9


(37,361)


(3.4)

Savings accounts

654,577


10.3


651,541


10.0


3,036


0.5

Total non-maturity deposits

6,019,421


95.1


6,163,084


94.9


(143,663)


(2.3)

Certificates of deposit

310,769


4.9


328,416


5.1


(17,647)


(5.4)

Total deposits

$    6,330,190


100.0 %


$    6,491,500


100.0 %


$      (161,310)


(2.5) %

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased $0.5 million, or 19,531 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price per share of $24.63, as compared to the repurchase of $2.0 million, or 80,559 shares of its common stock, at a weighted average price per share of $25.17, during the first quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, there were 638,214 shares available for repurchase under the current repurchase plan.

Total stockholders' equity decreased $16.1 million during the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to a decrease in AOCI of $27.6 million following an increase in market interest rates during the quarter, which negatively impacted the fair value of our investment securities available for sale at June 30, 2022. AOCI has no effect on our regulatory capital ratios as the Company opted to exclude it from our common equity tier 1 capital calculations.

The Company and Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized". The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


Change

Stockholders' equity to total assets

11.0 %


11.0 %


— %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

7.9


7.9


Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1)

8.7


8.3


0.4

Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

13.2


13.4


(0.2)

Tier 1 leverage capital to average quarterly assets (2)

8.9


8.8


0.1

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

13.6


13.9


(0.3)

Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

14.4


14.7


(0.3)



(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The following table provides detail on the changes in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments ("Unfunded") and the related reversal of provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:


As of or for the Quarter Ended


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


June 30, 2021


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$ 40,333


$      1,552


$ 41,885


$ 42,361


$      2,607


$ 44,968


$ 64,225


$      3,617


$ 67,842

Reversal of provision for credit losses

(649)


(555)


(1,204)


(2,522)


(1,055)


(3,577)


(12,821)


(1,166)


(13,987)

Net recovery

12



12


494



494


158



158

Balance, end of period

$ 39,696


$          997


$ 40,693


$ 40,333


$      1,552


$ 41,885


$ 51,562


$      2,451


$ 54,013

The ACL on loans decreased compared to March 31, 2022 due primarily to a reduction of loans individually evaluated for losses and their related ACL. The ACL on Unfunded decreased due primarily to higher utilization rates on commercial and industrial lines of credit.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.14% of total assets at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.22% of total assets at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets at both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 consisted only of nonaccrual loans. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:


Quarter Ended


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


June 30,
2021


(In thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$             16,527


$             23,754


$             52,868

Additions

720



401

Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status

(5,964)


(3,804)


(2,093)

Payoffs

(691)


(3,369)


(15,835)

Charge-offs

(117)


(54)


Balance, end of period

$             10,475


$             16,527


$             35,341

Nonaccrual loans declined during the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to the transfer of two CRE loan relationships totaling $4.9 million back to accrual status.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $3.1 million, or 6.6%, compared to the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to increases in yields earned on investment securities and interest earning deposits following increases in market interest rates. The increase in yields was offset partially by a decrease in deferred SBA PPP loan fees recognized due to a decrease in the volume of forgiven SBA PPP loans.

Net interest income decreased $4.2 million, or 7.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to the decrease in deferred SBA PPP loan fees recognized, offset partially by a higher average balance of taxable investment securities and higher yield earned on interest earning deposits.

The following table presents the loan yield and the impact of SBA PPP loans and the incremental accretion on purchased loans on this financial measure for the periods presented below:


Quarter Ended


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


June 30,
2021

Loan yield (GAAP)

4.30 %


4.41 %


4.62 %

Exclude impact from SBA PPP loans

(0.15)


(0.21)


(0.13)

Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans

(0.03)


(0.06)


(0.04)

Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on purchased loans (non-GAAP) (1)

4.12 %


4.14 %


4.45 %



(1)   

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section.

The impact to loan yield from recoveries of interest and fees on loans classified as nonaccrual was one basis point during the second quarter of 2022 compared to 11 basis points during the first quarter of 2022 and 18 basis points during the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin increased to 3.04% for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 2.84% for the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to a shift into higher yielding interest earning assets with a lower ratio of lower yielding interest earning deposits to total interest earning assets and secondarily due to higher yields on interest earning assets.

Net interest margin decreased from 3.44% for the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to the change in the mix of total interest earning assets into a higher proportion of lower yielding investment securities and interest earning deposits, resulting mostly from a significant decrease in SBA PPP loan balances.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


Quarter Over
Quarter Change


Prior Year
Quarter Change


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


June 30,
2021


Change


% Change


Change


% Change


(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Service charges and other fees

$               2,391


$               2,296


$               2,067


$       95


4.1 %


$     324


15.7 %

Card revenue

2,332


2,441


2,338


(109)


(4.5)


(6)


(0.3)

Gain on sale of loans, net

219


241


1,003


(22)


(9.1)


(784)


(78.2)

Interest rate swap fees

26


279


209


(253)


(90.7)


(183)


(87.6)

Bank owned life insurance income

764


1,695


717


(931)


(54.9)


47


6.6

Gain on sale of other assets, net


204


724


(204)


(100.0)


(724)


(100.0)

Other income

1,284


1,382


1,239


(98)


(7.1)


45


3.6

Total noninterest income

$               7,016


$               8,538


$               8,297


$ (1,522)


(17.8) %


$ (1,281)


(15.4) %

Noninterest income decreased from the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to the recognition of a bank owned life insurance death benefit income of $1.0 million in the prior quarter.

Noninterest income decreased from the same period in 2021 due primarily to reduced gain on sale of loans, net as sales volume of secondary market mortgage loans declined and secondarily due to gain on sale of branches held for sale recognized during the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


Quarter Over
Quarter Change


Prior Year
Quarter Change


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


June 30,
2021


Change


% Change


Change


% Change


(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Compensation and employee benefits

$             21,778


$             21,252


$             21,803


$     526


2.5 %


$      (25)


(0.1) %

Occupancy and equipment

4,171


4,331


4,091


(160)


(3.7)


80


2.0

Data processing

4,185


4,061


3,998


124


3.1


187


4.7

Marketing

344


266


567


78


29.3


(223)


(39.3)

Professional services

529


699


1,037


(170)


(24.3)


(508)


(49.0)

State/municipal business and use tax

867


796


991


71


8.9


(124)


(12.5)

Federal deposit insurance premium

425


600


339


(175)


(29.2)


86


25.4

Amortization of intangible assets

704


704


797




(93)


(11.7)

Other expense

2,704


3,011


2,773


(307)


(10.2)


(69)


(2.5)

Total noninterest expense

$             35,707


$             35,720


$             36,396


$      (13)


— %


$    (689)


(1.9) %

Noninterest expense decreased slightly from the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to a reduction in several expense categories, offset partially by an increase in compensation and employee benefits related to the addition of  commercial and relationship banking teams.

Noninterest expense decreased from the same period in 2021 due primarily to third-party expenses related to PPP loan forgiveness and higher legal costs related to loan collection efforts included in professional services expense for the second quarter of 2021.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


Quarter Over
Quarter Change


Prior Year
Quarter Change


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


June 30,
2021


Change


% Change


Change


% Change
















(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Income before income taxes

$ 22,561


$ 23,339


$ 40,153


$ (778)


(3.3) %


$ (17,592)


(43.8) %

Income tax expense

$ 3,977


$ 3,582


$ 7,451


$ 395


11.0 %


$  (3,474)


(46.6) %

Effective income tax rate

17.6 %


15.3 %


18.6 %


2.3 %


15.0 %


(1.0) %


(5.4) %

Income tax expense increased compared to the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to a higher effective income tax rate during the second quarter of 2022 following an increase in estimated annual pre-tax income for the year ended 2022, which decreased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and low-income housing tax credits.

Income tax expense decreased compared to the same period in 2021 primarily reflecting the change in income before income taxes earned between the periods.

Dividend

On July 20, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on August 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (844) 200-6205 -- access code 476131 a few minutes prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through July 28, 2022 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 467910.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 49 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels, and labor shortages including the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as increasing oil prices and supply chain disruptions  and market liquidity; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or the possibility of a new COVID-19 variant; and other factors described in Heritage's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission-which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating and stock price performance.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except shares)



June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Assets






Cash on hand and in banks

$             93,675


$             87,907


$             61,377

Interest earning deposits

900,380


1,488,815


1,661,915

Cash and cash equivalents

994,055


1,576,722


1,723,292

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of
$1,267,715, $1,085,016 and $883,832, respectively)

1,187,588


1,039,924


894,335

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of
$559,312, $384,822 and $376,331, respectively)

615,653


422,213


383,393

Total investment securities

1,803,241


1,462,137


1,277,728

Loans held for sale

1,311


1,142


1,476

Loans receivable

3,874,064


3,821,178


3,815,662

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(39,696)


(40,333)


(42,361)

Loans receivable, net

3,834,368


3,780,845


3,773,301

Other real estate owned



Premises and equipment, net

77,164


78,737


79,370

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

8,916


8,916


7,933

Bank owned life insurance

120,646


119,929


120,196

Accrued interest receivable

15,908


14,582


14,657

Prepaid expenses and other assets

211,350


190,592


183,543

Other intangible assets, net

8,569


9,273


9,977

Goodwill

240,939


240,939


240,939

Total assets

$       7,316,467


$       7,483,814


$       7,432,412







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Deposits

$       6,330,190


$       6,491,500


$       6,394,290

Junior subordinated debentures

21,326


21,253


21,180

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

41,827


49,069


50,839

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

117,758


100,543


111,671

Total liabilities

6,511,101


6,662,365


6,577,980







Common stock

550,417


550,096


551,798

Retained earnings

316,732


305,581


293,238

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net

(61,783)


(34,228)


9,396

Total stockholders' equity

805,366


821,449


854,432

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$       7,316,467


$       7,483,814


$       7,432,412







Shares outstanding

35,103,929


35,102,372


35,105,779

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


June 30,
2021


June 30,
2022


June 30,
2021

Interest Income










Interest and fees on loans

$           40,890


$           41,025


$           50,750


$           81,915


$        100,274

Taxable interest on investment securities

7,607


6,003


4,050


13,610


7,584

Nontaxable interest on investment securities

893


860


947


1,753


1,905

Interest on interest earning deposits

2,342


706


263


3,048


438

Total interest income

51,732


48,594


56,010


100,326


110,201

Interest Expense










Deposits

1,413


1,424


1,524


2,837


3,252

Junior subordinated debentures

239


194


186


433


373

Other borrowings

32


32


35


64


73

Total interest expense

1,684


1,650


1,745


3,334


3,698

Net interest income

50,048


46,944


54,265


96,992


106,503

Reversal of provision for credit losses

(1,204)


(3,577)


(13,987)


(4,781)


(21,186)

Net interest income after reversal of provision for credit losses

51,252


50,521


68,252


101,773


127,689

Noninterest Income










Service charges and other fees

2,391


2,296


2,067


4,687


3,959

Card revenue

2,332


2,441


2,338


4,773


4,435

Gain on sale of investment securities, net





29

Gain on sale of loans, net

219


241


1,003


460


2,373

Interest rate swap fees

26


279


209


305


361

Bank owned life insurance income

764


1,695


717


2,459


1,373

Gain on sale of other assets, net


204


724


204


746

Other income

1,284


1,382


1,239


2,666


3,272

Total noninterest income

7,016


8,538


8,297


15,554


16,548

Noninterest Expense










Compensation and employee benefits

21,778


21,252


21,803


43,030


44,004

Occupancy and equipment

4,171


4,331


4,091


8,502


8,545

Data processing

4,185


4,061


3,998


8,246


7,810

Marketing

344


266


567


610


1,080

Professional services

529


699


1,037


1,228


2,307

State/municipal business and use taxes

867


796


991


1,663


1,963

Federal deposit insurance premium

425


600


339


1,025


928

Amortization of intangible assets

704


704


797


1,408


1,594

Other expense

2,704


3,011


2,773


5,715


5,407

Total noninterest expense

35,707


35,720


36,396


71,427


73,638

Income before income taxes

22,561


23,339


40,153


45,900


70,599

Income tax expense

3,977


3,582


7,451


7,559


12,553

Net income

$           18,584


$           19,757


$           32,702


$           38,341


$           58,046











Basic earnings per share

$               0.53


$               0.56


$               0.91


$               1.09


$               1.61

Diluted earnings per share

$               0.52


$               0.56


$               0.90


$               1.08


$               1.60

Dividends declared per share

$               0.21


$               0.21


$               0.20


$               0.42


$               0.40

Average shares outstanding - basic

35,110,334


35,094,725


35,994,740


35,102,572


35,961,032

Average shares outstanding - diluted

35,409,524


35,412,098


36,289,464


35,412,722


36,268,861

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 


Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:



Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


June 30,
2021


June 30,
2022


June 30,
2021

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:





Balance, beginning of period

$         40,333


$         42,361


$         64,225


$         42,361


$         70,185

Reversal of provision for credit losses on loans

(649)


(2,522)


(12,821)


(3,171)


(18,956)

Charge-offs:










Commercial business

(117)


(199)


(13)


(316)


(14)

Residential real estate


(30)



(30)


Real estate construction and land development





(1)

Consumer

(132)


(126)


(120)


(258)


(305)

Total charge-offs

(249)


(355)


(133)


(604)


(320)

Recoveries:










Commercial business

149


272


143


421


350

Residential real estate


3



3


Real estate construction and land development

59


8


4


67


20

Consumer

53


566


144


619


283

Total recoveries

261


849


291


1,110


653

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

12


494


158


506


333

Balance, end of period

$         39,696


$         40,333


$         51,562


$         39,696


$         51,562

Net (recoveries) charge-offs on loans to average loans, annualized

— %


(0.05) %


(0.01) %


(0.03) %


(0.02) %


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021

Nonperforming Assets:






Nonaccrual loans:






Commercial business

$         10,475


$         15,956


$         23,107

Residential real estate



47

Real estate construction and land development


571


571

Consumer



29

Total nonaccrual loans

10,475


16,527


23,754

Other real estate owned



Nonperforming assets

$         10,475


$         16,527


$         23,754







Restructured performing loans

$         63,694


$         62,627


$         59,110

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

2,036


1,318


293

ACL on loans to:






Loans receivable

1.02 %


1.06 %


1.11 %

Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (1)

1.03 %


1.07 %


1.15 %

Nonaccrual loans

378.96 %


244.04 %


178.33 %

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.27 %


0.43 %


0.62 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.14 %


0.22 %


0.32 %



(1)   

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:


Quarter Ended


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


June 30, 2021


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Interest Earning Assets:


















Loans receivable, net (2)(3)

$ 3,812,045


$ 40,890


4.30 %


$ 3,773,325


$ 41,025


4.41 %


$ 4,402,868


$ 50,750


4.62 %

Taxable securities

1,450,328


7,607


2.10


1,271,557


6,003


1.91


799,023


4,050


2.03

Nontaxable securities (3)

137,429


893


2.61


146,409


860


2.38


160,489


947


2.37

Interest earning deposits

1,213,156


2,342


0.77


1,503,287


706


0.19


964,791


263


0.11

Total interest earning assets

6,612,958


51,732


3.14 %


6,694,578


48,594


2.94 %


6,327,171


56,010


3.55 %

Noninterest earning assets

772,658






740,209






752,034





Total assets

$ 7,385,616






$ 7,434,787






7,079,205





Interest Bearing Liabilities:


















Certificates of deposit

$    321,926


$      324


0.40 %


$    336,353


$      338


0.41 %


$    381,417


$      481


0.51 %

Savings accounts

652,407


88


0.05


646,684


87


0.05


591,616


89


0.06

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

3,067,373


1,001


0.13


3,066,320


999


0.13


2,836,717


954


0.13

Total interest bearing deposits

4,041,706


1,413


0.14


4,049,357


1,424


0.14


3,809,750


1,524


0.16

Junior subordinated debentures

21,287


239


4.50


21,214


194


3.71


20,986


186


3.55

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

48,272


32


0.27


50,017


32


0.26


43,259


35


0.32

Total interest bearing liabilities

4,111,265


1,684


0.16 %


4,120,588


1,650


0.16 %


3,873,995


1,745


0.18 %

Noninterest demand deposits

2,349,746






2,359,451






2,261,373





Other noninterest bearing liabilities

113,644






108,663






108,076





Stockholders' equity

810,961






846,085






835,761





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,385,616






$ 7,434,787






$ 7,079,205





Net interest income and spread



$ 50,048


2.98 %




$ 46,944


2.78 %




$ 54,265


3.37 %

Net interest margin





3.04 %






2.84 %






3.44 %



(1)   

Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances.

(2)   

Average loans receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $2.4 million, $3.5 million and $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021, respectively.

(3)   

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Interest Earning Assets:












Loans receivable, net (2) (3)

$ 3,792,792


$ 81,915


4.36 %


$ 4,446,442


$  100,274


4.55 %

Taxable securities

1,361,437


13,610


2.02


736,990


7,584


2.08

Nontaxable securities (3)

141,894


1,753


2.49


162,192


1,905


2.37

Interest earning deposits

1,357,420


3,048


0.45


840,030


438


0.11

Total interest earning assets

6,653,543


100,326


3.04 %


6,185,654


110,201


3.59 %

Noninterest earning assets

756,523






754,533





Total assets

$ 7,410,066






$ 6,940,187





Interest Bearing Liabilities:












Certificates of deposit

$    329,100


$      662


0.41 %


$    387,310


$   1,040


0.54 %

Savings accounts

649,562


175


0.05


575,942


184


0.06

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

3,066,849


2,000


0.13


2,784,714


2,028


0.15

Total interest bearing deposits

4,045,511


2,837


0.14


3,747,966


3,252


0.17

Junior subordinated debentures

21,250


433


4.11


20,950


373


3.59

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

49,140


64


0.26


41,676


73


0.35

Total interest bearing liabilities

4,115,901


3,334


0.16 %


3,810,592


3,698


0.20 %

Noninterest demand deposits

2,354,571






2,183,638





Other noninterest bearing liabilities

111,167






114,542





Stockholders' equity

828,427






831,415





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,410,066






$ 6,940,187





Net interest income and spread



$ 96,992


2.88 %




$  106,503


3.39 %

Net interest margin





2.94 %






3.47 %



(1)   

Average balances are calculated using daily balances.

(2)   

Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $5.8 million and $15.4 million for the six months ended  June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(3)   

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021

Earnings:










Net interest income

$         50,048


$         46,944


$         47,908


$         51,378


$         54,265

Reversal of provision for credit losses

(1,204)


(3,577)


(5,037)


(3,149)


(13,987)

Noninterest income

7,016


8,538


9,839


8,228


8,297

Noninterest expense

35,707


35,720


38,465


37,166


36,396

Net income

18,584


19,757


19,397


20,592


32,702

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3)

21,357


19,762


19,282


22,440


26,166

Basic earnings per share

$              0.53


$              0.56


$              0.56


$              0.58


$              0.91

Diluted earnings per share

$              0.52


$              0.56


$              0.55


$              0.58


$              0.90

Average Balances:










Loans receivable, net (1)

$    3,812,045


$    3,773,325


$    3,836,029


$    4,005,585


$    4,402,868

Total investment securities

1,587,757


1,417,966


1,170,315


1,051,281


959,512

Total interest earning assets

6,612,958


6,694,578


6,671,984


6,474,527


6,327,171

Total assets

7,385,616


7,434,787


7,403,597


7,214,960


7,079,205

Total interest bearing deposits

4,041,706


4,049,357


3,977,721


3,856,663


3,809,750

Total noninterest demand deposits

2,349,746


2,359,451


2,396,452


2,313,145


2,261,373

Stockholders' equity

810,961


846,085


849,383


855,708


835,761

Financial Ratios:










Return on average assets (2)

1.01 %


1.08 %


1.04 %


1.13 %


1.85 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (2)(3)

1.16


1.08


1.03


1.23


1.48

Return on average common equity (2)

9.19


9.47


9.06


9.55


15.69

Return on average tangible common equity (2) (3)

13.68


13.83


13.27


13.93


22.94

Efficiency ratio

62.57


64.38


66.61


62.35


58.18

Noninterest expense to average total assets (2)

1.94


1.95


2.06


2.04


2.06

Net interest spread (2)

2.98


2.78


2.79


3.08


3.37

Net interest margin (2)

3.04


2.84


2.85


3.15


3.44



(1)

Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale.

(2)

Annualized.

(3)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.


As of or for the Quarter Ended


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021

Select Balance Sheet:










Total assets

$    7,316,467


$    7,483,814


$    7,432,412


$    7,259,038


$    7,105,672

Loans receivable, net

3,834,368


3,780,845


3,773,301


3,905,567


4,155,968

Total investment securities

1,803,241


1,462,137


1,277,728


1,072,600


1,049,524

Deposits

6,330,190


6,491,500


6,394,290


6,229,017


6,074,385

Noninterest demand deposits

2,325,139


2,393,972


2,343,909


2,312,707


2,269,020

Stockholders' equity

805,366


821,449


854,432


848,404


855,984

Financial Measures:










Book value per share

$            22.94


$            23.40


$            24.34


$            24.13


$            23.77

Tangible book value per share (1)

15.83


16.27


17.19


16.97


16.76

Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1)

17.59


17.25


16.92


16.55


16.32

Stockholders' equity to total assets

11.0 %


11.0 %


11.5 %


11.7 %


12.0 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

7.9


7.9


8.4


8.5


8.8

Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1)

8.7


8.3


8.3


8.3


8.6

Loans to deposits ratio

61.2


58.9


59.7


63.5


69.3

Regulatory Capital Ratios:










Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(2)

13.2 %


13.4 %


13.5 %


13.3 %


13.6 %

Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets(2)

8.9 %


8.8 %


8.7 %


8.8 %


9.1 %

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(2)

13.6 %


13.9 %


13.9 %


13.8 %


14.0 %

Total capital to risk-weighted assets(2)

14.4 %


14.7 %


14.8 %


14.8 %


15.1 %

Credit Quality Metrics:










ACL on loans to:










Loans receivable

1.02 %


1.06 %


1.11 %


1.22 %


1.23 %

Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (1)

1.03


1.07


1.15


1.31


1.41

Nonperforming loans

378.96


244.04


178.33


186.60


145.90

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.27


0.43


0.62


0.65


0.84

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.14


0.22


0.32


0.36


0.50

Net (recoveries) charge-offs on loans to average loans receivable


(0.05)


0.05


0.04


(0.01)

Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating:

Special mention

$         72,062


$         63,269


$         71,020


$         90,554


$       100,317

Substandard

94,419


111,300


112,450


126,694


135,374

Other Metrics:










Number of banking offices

49


49


49


53


53

Average number of full-time equivalent employees

765


751


782


813


822

Deposits per branch

$       129,188


$       132,480


$       130,496


$       117,529


$       114,611

Average assets per full-time equivalent employee

9,654


9,900


9,468


8,874


8,612



(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels. Additionally, recent changes in market interest rates introduced significant volatility in the unrealized gain or loss of investment securities available for sale ("UGL") and the related AOCI. Management excluded UGL and AOCI from tangible assets and tangible common equity, respectively, to improve comparability of capital levels as UGL and AOCI are excluded from the calculation of regulatory capital ratios.


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$       805,366


$       821,449


$       854,432


$       848,404


$       855,984

Exclude intangible assets

(249,508)


(250,212)


(250,916)


(251,675)


(252,433)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$       555,858


$       571,237


$       603,516


$       596,729


$       603,551

Exclude AOCI

61,783


34,228


(9,396)


(14,734)


(16,061)

Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$       617,641


$       605,465


$       594,120


$       581,995


$       587,490











Total assets (GAAP)

$    7,316,467


$    7,483,814


$    7,432,412


$    7,259,038


$    7,105,672

Exclude intangible assets

(249,508)


(250,212)


(250,916)


(251,675)


(252,433)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$    7,066,959


$    7,233,602


$    7,181,496


$    7,007,363


$    6,853,239

Exclude UGL, net of tax

61,783


34,228


(9,396)


(14,734)


(16,061)

Tangible assets, excluding UGL, net of tax (non-GAAP)

$    7,128,742


$    7,267,830


$    7,172,100


$    6,992,629


$    6,837,178











Stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP)

11.0 %


11.0 %


11.5 %


11.7 %


12.0 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

7.9 %


7.9 %


8.4 %


8.5 %


8.8 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

8.7 %


8.3 %


8.3 %


8.3 %


8.6 %











Shares outstanding

35,103,929


35,102,372


35,105,779


35,166,599


36,006,560











Book value per share (GAAP)

$            22.94


$            23.40


$            24.34


$            24.13


$            23.77

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$            15.83


$            16.27


$            17.19


$            16.97


$            16.76

Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$            17.59


$            17.25


$            16.92


$            16.55


$            16.32

The Company considers presenting the ratio of ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the Company's ACL on loans as the balance of SBA PPP loans was significant to the loan portfolio; however, since SBA PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, the Company has not provided an ACL on loans for these loans.


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021

ACL on Loans to Loans Receivable, excluding SBA PPP Loans:

Allowance for credit losses on loans

$         39,696


$         40,333


$         42,361


$         48,317


$         51,562











Loans receivable (GAAP)

$    3,874,064


$    3,821,178


$    3,815,662


$    3,953,884


$    4,207,530

Exclude SBA PPP loans

(11,334)


(64,962)


(145,840)


(266,896)


(544,250)

Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP)

$    3,862,730


$    3,756,216


$    3,669,822


$    3,686,988


$    3,663,280











ACL on loans to loans receivable (GAAP)

1.02 %


1.06 %


1.11 %


1.22 %


1.23 %

ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.03 %


1.07 %


1.15 %


1.31 %


1.41 %

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.


Quarter Ended


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$         18,584


$         19,757


$         19,397


$         20,592


$         32,702

Add amortization of intangible assets

704


704


759


758


797

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(148)


(148)


(159)


(159)


(167)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$         19,140


$         20,313


$         19,997


$         21,191


$         33,332











Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$       810,961


$       846,085


$       849,383


$       855,708


$       835,761

Exclude average intangible assets

(249,890)


(250,593)


(251,331)


(252,159)


(252,955)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$       561,071


$       595,492


$       598,052


$       603,549


$       582,806











Return on average common equity, annualized (GAAP)

9.19 %


9.47 %


9.06 %


9.55 %


15.69 %

Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (non-GAAP)

13.68 %


13.83 %


13.27 %


13.93 %


22.94 %

The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions. The Company also believes that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on credit loss provisions of various institutions has varied based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution and the decision to adopt or defer the current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology required by Accounting Standards Update 2016-13.


Quarter Ended


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Return on Average Assets, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$         18,584


$         19,757


$         19,397


$         20,592


$         32,702

Add income tax expense

3,977


3,582


4,922


4,997


7,451

Add reversal of provision for credit losses

(1,204)


(3,577)


(5,037)


(3,149)


(13,987)

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)

$         21,357


$         19,762


$         19,282


$         22,440


$         26,166











Average total assets (GAAP)

$    7,385,616


$    7,434,787


$    7,403,597


$    7,214,960


$    7,079,205











Return on average assets, annualized (GAAP)

1.01 %


1.08 %


1.04 %


1.13 %


1.85 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.16 %


1.08 %


1.03 %


1.23 %


1.48 %

The Company believes presenting loan yield excluding the effect of discount accretion on purchased loans is useful in assessing the impact of acquisition accounting on loan yield as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans mature or roll off its balance sheet. Incremental accretion on purchased loans represents the amount of interest income recorded on purchased loans in excess of the contractual stated interest rate in the individual loan notes due to incremental accretion of purchased discount or premium. Purchased discount or premium is the difference between the contractual loan balance and the fair value of acquired loans at the acquisition date, or as modified by the adoption of CECL. The purchased discount is accreted into income over the remaining life of the loan. The impact of incremental accretion on loan yield will change during any period based on the volume of prepayments, but it is expected to decrease over time as the balance of the purchased loans decreases.

Similarly, presenting loan yield excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans is useful in assessing the impact of these special program loans that have substantially decreased within a short time frame.


Quarter Ended


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


June 30,
2021

Loan Yield, excluding SBA PPP Loans and Incremental Accretion on Purchased Loans, annualized:

Interest and fees on loans (GAAP)

$         40,890


$         41,025


$         50,750

Exclude interest and fees on SBA PPP loans

(1,782)


(3,081)


(10,003)

Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans

(270)


(584)


(495)

Adjusted interest and fees on loans (non-GAAP)

$         38,838


$         37,360


$         40,252







Average loans receivable, net (GAAP)

$    3,812,045


$    3,773,325


$    4,402,868

Exclude average SBA PPP loans

(34,090)


(109,594)


(777,156)

Adjusted average loans receivable, net (non-GAAP)

$    3,777,955


$    3,663,731


$    3,625,712







Loan yield, annualized (GAAP)

4.30 %


4.41 %


4.62 %

Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized (non-GAAP)

4.12 %


4.14 %


4.45 %

