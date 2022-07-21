Boliden: Q2 Interim Report 2022

Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago

STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Q2 2022

  • Revenues totaled SEK 21,568 m (17,891)
  • The operating profit totaled SEK 4,078 m (2,785)
  • The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 4,532 m (2,616)
  • Free cash flow totaled SEK 2,038 m (2,013)
  • Earnings per share totaled SEK 11.54 (8.00)

Strong results despite extensive maintenance shutdowns

  • Strong prices and terms
  • Stable production in Mines
  • High inflation
  • Planned maintenance shutdowns in Smelters affected earnings by SEK -390 m (-50)

Please find enclosed the full report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Thursday, July 21st at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

Contact persons for information:

Mikael Staffas, President & CEO
Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO
Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations   

Tel: +46 8 610 15 00
Tel: +46 8 610 15 00
Tel: +46 70291 57 80

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:45 CET, 21st of July 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/q2-interim-report-2022,c3603885

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boliden-q2-interim-report-2022-301590714.html

SOURCE Boliden

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.